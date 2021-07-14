Cancel
Alexander City, AL

VOCAL urges against parole of Alex City mother convicted of chemical endangerment

By Siri Hedreen
Dadeville Record
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parole hearing for an Alexander City woman whose baby died of meth inhalation in 2012 is about to be met with opposition. Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), a victim's advocacy group, says it will protest Lindsay Nelson's parole to be determined by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole Wednesday as Nelson carries out her prison sentence for chemical endangerment of a child.

