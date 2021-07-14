VOCAL urges against parole of Alex City mother convicted of chemical endangerment
The parole hearing for an Alexander City woman whose baby died of meth inhalation in 2012 is about to be met with opposition. Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), a victim's advocacy group, says it will protest Lindsay Nelson's parole to be determined by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole Wednesday as Nelson carries out her prison sentence for chemical endangerment of a child.www.alexcityoutlook.com
