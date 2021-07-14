Five great photography podcasts

Looking for the best books on portrait photography? This selection includes some of the top titles that are available right now. Capturing the very essence of someone – or capturing the substance that they wish to portray – is a challenge. How, in a single moment, can you freeze a living, breathing person? How can you convey the impression of their souls (or, if they’re a client, give off the look they want)? Luckily you’re not the first to face this challenge, and a good number of great photographers have put finger to keyboard to share their skills. So many, in fact, that we’ve deliberately narrowed the field to the ten best books available on portraiture and posing for portrait photography.