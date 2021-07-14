Five great photography podcasts
When I am traveling, I love listening to podcasts. I’ll share five that get snared in my podcast catcher frequently. I discovered the PetaPixel Photography Podcast first. I immediately took to host “Sharky” James’ oddball sense of humor. This podcast is a combination of news, short life experiences and jokes all stir-fried together into a fun podcast. The show has a somewhat tongue-in-cheek “You darn kids get off my lawn” vibe, which is a lot of fun.photofocus.com
Comments / 0