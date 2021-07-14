Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Five great photography podcasts

By Ken Lee
Photofocus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I am traveling, I love listening to podcasts. I’ll share five that get snared in my podcast catcher frequently. I discovered the PetaPixel Photography Podcast first. I immediately took to host “Sharky” James’ oddball sense of humor. This podcast is a combination of news, short life experiences and jokes all stir-fried together into a fun podcast. The show has a somewhat tongue-in-cheek “You darn kids get off my lawn” vibe, which is a lot of fun.

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listen Podcast#Geek Weekly#Photofocus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Podcast
Related
Podcastsportswar.com

Podcasts

I think I've asked you before, but are you enough of an amp geek to listen to all 74 episodes of The Truth About Vintage Amps (one of the Fretboard Journal's podcast series)? Really entertaining in a sometimes very geeky way. [Post edited by Old Dorms Rule! at 07/22/2021 1:39PM]
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

The best books on portrait photography: learn from the masters and get inspired

Looking for the best books on portrait photography? This selection includes some of the top titles that are available right now. Capturing the very essence of someone – or capturing the substance that they wish to portray – is a challenge. How, in a single moment, can you freeze a living, breathing person? How can you convey the impression of their souls (or, if they’re a client, give off the look they want)? Luckily you’re not the first to face this challenge, and a good number of great photographers have put finger to keyboard to share their skills. So many, in fact, that we’ve deliberately narrowed the field to the ten best books available on portraiture and posing for portrait photography.
PhotographyPhotofocus

How to use negative space to simplify your photography

Negative space is one of the most important tools of visual language and storytelling. We especially see it at work in minimalist photography. However, having a good idea on how to use it proves useful for all kinds of photography. It works wonders for your composition, even if you just want to simplify your photos a bit.
Photographypetapixel.com

These are the Winners of the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) — the first and longest-running iPhone photography competition — has announced the winners of the 14th annual international competition. The photos show the incredible work that can be captured with just an iPhone and an eye for the extraordinary. The competition welcomes all photos that...
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

5 Great Portland-Made Podcasts for Summer Listening

Planning a summer road trip? Or just getting back to the office and navigating a commute for the first time in nearly 16 months? Whatever your plans, it’s always a good time to have a new podcast queued up—and why not a made-in-Oregon one, while you’re at it?. Here are...
Photographynaturettl.com

Weekly Photography Assignment: Light

Each week we’ll be giving you a theme that you can submit a photo for, and we’ll choose our favourite to be featured on the Nature TTL website. Participating in these assignments will be a great way for you to force yourself to push the boundaries of your photography and improve together as a community on the website.
Photographyarcadeherald.com

Experience a world of enjoyment in photography

Years ago I was lying flat on my back in the middle of Yosemite National Park while attempting to photograph a picturesque pine cone hanging from a nearby branch. I heard voices nearby and glanced over to see a group of individuals with cameras being led along by an elderly white-bearded man. He stopped the group, and asked them, “What the heck do you suppose that guy is trying to do?” I heard a bit of laughter, but did not mind because I knew who the old man was: the world-famous nature photographer Ansel Adams! Quite often, I had been told, he led workshops in the park. Apparently I inspired curiosity.
PhotographyTrendHunter.com

Calming Cloud Photography Prints

This breathtaking cloud photography print is an original by Kevin Francis O’Gara himself and is available in four sizes and frame options from Kevin Francis Design. The picture, which is named 'Clouds in the Sky,' is crisp and it evokes feelings of serenity which is an important influence, especially if you are living in a fast-paced environment (the city, for example) and you can barely take a moment to yourself. The familiar yet unique fluffy texture of clouds can always be counted on as a source of calm on a busy day.
Photographypetapixel.com

The Problem of Target Fixation in Landscape Photography

Among the most important concepts learned when beginning to ride a motorcycle is that of target fixation. This attentional phenomenon occurs when an individual becomes so focused upon an observed object (whether it is a target or hazard) that they inadvertently increase their risk of colliding with it. By fixating...
PhotographyPhotofocus

Keeping street photography settings simple

Interested in getting into street photography but not sure where to begin? Among the first things you must familiarize yourself with are the camera settings that work best for this type of photography. However, this be understandably confusing if you’re a total beginner. Sure, you can set your camera on Auto Mode and let it do the hard work for you. But, if you really want to be in full control of your results, knowing which street photography settings to use is paramount.
PhotographyPhotography Life

What Are Your Favorite Photography Moments?

Every once in a while, conditions and circumstances align perfectly and some unexpected, amazing sight happens while I’m taking pictures. It rarely happens more than once a year, but it’s always memorable. Below, I’ll share some of my favorites and invite you to do the same. Deer in Yosemite. I...
Footballsportswar.com

Great podcast. Looking to see how it manifests in the field.

Lets go! congrats on getting the head coach in studio. Very cool ** -- kingofcassell 07/20/2021 2:43PM. Great podcast. Looking to see how it manifests in the field. ** -- TomTurkey 07/20/2021 2:11PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
PhotographyPhotofocus

How to do wet plate photography safely

Is wet plate photography dangerous? I’m sure Markus Hofstätter didn’t mean to scare anyone curious about trying out this traditional photographic process when he asked this question. But, he does bring our attention to important information that we need before we can even begin handling all the chemicals used in this process.
Photographybuzzfeednews.com

Is This A Good Picture? Photographers Shared Their Guilty Pleasures.

If the phrase “there’s nothing new under the sun” were invoked about photography, some images would immediately come to mind. Whether it’s phone photos of a tourist site that our maps app points us to over and over, or how we’re all slowly starting to look like the same generic Instagram influencer, photos can be repetitive, trite, and overdone. But that doesn’t mean that any of us should quit, throw the camera down, and take up basket weaving. Good photographs are out there waiting to be taken, and Jason Fulford is on a mission to figure out how we find those photographs that “transcend” their subject.
Entertainmentmymodernmet.com

In Case You Missed It: My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast Playlist Series

My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast is in between seasons right now, but there are plenty of amazing stories you might still want to catch up on! Whether you are an avid listener of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast or you’re considering giving it a try, this quick guide will help direct you to your new favorite episode!
Travelsixtyandme.com

5 Travel Photography Tips for Beginners

Travelling is one of the greater joys in life. The pictures we take during our trips are oftentimes the only tangible memories we have of that unique experience. Knowing a little more than how to push the button can make those tangible memories a joy to look at for years to come.
Festus, MOmyleaderpaper.com

Photography studio relocates to Festus

Brianna Toutloian’s said her business is all about making people look their best. She recently relocated Brianna Rose Photography studio to 420 W. Main St. in Festus. The business previously was located in Blackwell, where Toutloian lives with her family. Toutloian, 28, and one employee operate the studio in Festus.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Understanding Exposure Value in Photography

Before explaining Exposure Value (EV for short), it helps to know what Light Value (LV, for short) means. When you find something (whether it’s a person, a landscape, or even a ninja), there are (generally speaking) two main levels of light you need to deal with. The first is the average amount of light in the area (we call this luminance or brightness), and the second is the amount of light bouncing off of the subject (also known as Light Value, or LV for short).
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Protective Adventure Photography Packs

The Shimoda Explore V2 backpack is a purpose-focused accessory for photographers that will enable them to keep all of their essential gear securely stowed and protected. The pack has been sized to make it suited as a carry-on luggage piece and boasts an internal organization system that consists of padded components that can be shifted to suit different equipment. This is further enhanced with a padded laptop storage section and TSA-friendly locks to keep gear out of the wrong hands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy