WindBourne writes: EU is going to put a slowly increasing carbon tax on their own goods (source paywalled; alternative source) and is now applying that tax to a limited number of imported items, with more to come. It is expected to have an initial impact on goods from China, India, and Russia, but as this expands, it will likely hit other nations. All of these nations are saying that they will protest at the WTO. While the EU is not as large of an importer as say America, this will have an impact on the globe, hopefully, pushing all nations to at least stop increasing -- if not drop -- their emissions. The tax on imports will apply to carbon-intensive steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers and electricity and will be phased in from 2026.