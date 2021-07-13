Cancel
New Argonne study puts charge into drive for sustainable lithium production

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important new study by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has yielded critical fresh insights into the lithium production process and how it relates to long-term environmental sustainability, particularly in the area of transportation with batteries and electric vehicles. The paper, "Energy, Greenhouse Gas,...

