California Law Attorney: For Love or Money: What To Do If You Suspect Undue Influence by a Caregiving Sibling

For Love or Money: What To Do If You Suspect Undue Influence by a Caregiving Sibling
While questioning a sibling's motivation in volunteering to care for a sick or aging parent may feel harsh, this is, unfortunately, justified in countless situations. We've seen far too many cases where people have discovered that their on-scene sibling has taken complete control of their parent's money or disposed of it in such a way that it could not be recovered.
