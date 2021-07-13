"Per-Mile Tax is a Nonstarter"
In 2004, SANDAG proposed a new sales tax to voters that would generate $14 billion dollars, which promised to relieve traffic congestion, improve safety, and match state/federal funds to improve the following freeways: I-5, I-8, I-15, SR 52, SR 54, SR 56, SR 67, SR 76, SR 78, SR 94, SR 125, I-805. And the measure promised improvements to public transit routes. Voters passed this under the impression their commute home would be made faster and easier.www.borregosun.com
Comments / 0