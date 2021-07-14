Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Timothy Cheruiyot, world 1500m champion, a late add to Kenya Olympic team

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy Cheruiyot, the reigning world 1500m champion who was fourth at Kenya’s Olympic Trials, was a late add to the Tokyo Olympic roster, replacing another runner. Kamar Etyang, an 18-year-old who was second at last month’s Trials, was taken off the team because he doesn’t have the minimum number of out-of-competition drug tests for a Kenyan athlete, a Kenya Olympic Committee spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

olympics.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Person
Timothy Cheruiyot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Athletics#Olympic Trials#Kenyan#Kenya Olympic Committee#Norwegian#Olympedia Org#Olympictalk#Apple News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsNewsweek

When do Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics Teams Compete at 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The eyes of the world shift to Japan this weekend as the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will finally begin after a yearlong COVID delay. Though some sports like softball and soccer have already begun, the rest of the Games will officially kick off after Friday night's anticipated Opening Ceremony. One...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles reveals why gymnastics team skipped Olympics opening ceremony

Simone Biles and the rest of the USA Gymnastics were not at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies with some of their U.S. colleagues on Friday night. Basketball star Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez were the flag bearers during the parade of nations, but Biles and the rest of the team were absent from the event. The decorated Olympian explained why the team was absent in an Instagram post.
BasketballABC News

Bird sees no hypocrisy on US team staying for anthem

SAITAMA, Japan -- Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the U.S. team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics. It's a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates. During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social justice before the anthem is played at games.
Bell County, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Reluctant star: Dressel interested in Olympic medals instead of fame

For a man tabbed as swimming’s next superstar, Caeleb Dressel couldn’t be more disinterested. Of course he cares about being fast in the pool. He just isn’t into anyone else’s expectations or comparisons. Fame isn’t his thing, either. “I’d rather just shut up and swim,” the 24-year-old Floridian said. Dressel...
Sportsgo955.com

Athletics-Cheruiyot puts Olympic disappointment aside to clinch Diamond League win

(Reuters) -Reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot got sweet redemption after coming up short at Kenya’s Olympic team trials last month, winning the men’s 1,500m in a world-leading 3 minutes and 28.28 seconds at Friday’s Diamond League meet in Monaco. The 25-year-old finished fourth at the Kenyan trials and told reporters...
Sportsnewsbrig.com

USATF pulls out of World U20 Athletics Championships in Kenya

The United States of America Track and Field (USATF) has decided to pull out of next month’s World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Kenya. “Due to a number of factors including timing, logistics and more importantly the health and well-being of our athletes and staff, the USATF will not send athletes for four upcoming major competitions this year,” USATF issued a statement on its social media page on Saturday.
Worlddailyjournal.net

2 runners dropped from Kenya Olympic team over doping tests

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya was forced to drop two runners from its Olympic team just over a week before the Tokyo Games because they haven’t taken the required number of out-of-competition doping tests, an official said on Thursday. That has given 1,500-meter world champion Timothy Cheruiyot a last-minute place on...
Sportscarvemag.com

ISA World champion Joan Duru denied Olympic chance by … ISA?

If you are running the Olympic qualifiers chances are you’d be pretty happy to have your current World Champion in the running to compete at the Olympics, no? Or am I confused. Joan Duru has been denied a chance of competing because.. Well we don’t know… No one does…We did...
Basketballseehafernews.com

Team USA Repeats As FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup 2021 Champions

Team U-S-A faced down a stern test from France to win the F-I-B-A Under-19 Basketball World Cup 2021 Sunday, 83-81. The Americans actually trailed by five points entering the fourth period. Wisconsin Badgers forward Jonathan Taylor wasn’t much of a factor in the title game, playing two minutes and scoring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy