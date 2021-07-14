Timothy Cheruiyot, world 1500m champion, a late add to Kenya Olympic team
Timothy Cheruiyot, the reigning world 1500m champion who was fourth at Kenya’s Olympic Trials, was a late add to the Tokyo Olympic roster, replacing another runner. Kamar Etyang, an 18-year-old who was second at last month’s Trials, was taken off the team because he doesn’t have the minimum number of out-of-competition drug tests for a Kenyan athlete, a Kenya Olympic Committee spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.olympics.nbcsports.com
