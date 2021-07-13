Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Dick Durbin on Voting Rights, Gun Violence and More

Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden gives an impassioned speech on voting rights. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin weighs in on that and more during our one-on-one conversation.

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Sen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to ignore Trump: He's 'rooting for failure'

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is urging Republicans to ignore former President Trump ’s pressure to walk away from weeks-long bipartisan infrastructure talks. Schumer, speaking from the Senate floor, pointed to Trump’s comments as an example of external forces “rooting for failure.”. “Will our Republican colleagues follow the absurd...
Congress & Courtswmay.com

Senator Durbin Introduces Bipartisan Vaping Bill

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin has introduced a bipartisan bill to hold E-Cigarette companies accountable for youth vaping. The Resources to Prevent Youth Vaping Act would require E-Cigarette manufacturers pay user fees to the FDA to make sure they have stronger resources to conduct oversight of the E-Cigarette industry. These extra...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gun Violence Has Become As American As Baseball, Durbin

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today delivered a speech on the Senate floor decrying another weekend of mass gun violence across the country, including a shooting outside a Washington Nationals game and the shooting of more than 50 people in Chicago, including seven children. In his remarks, Durbin called out the continued normalization of gun violence in American life despite the unrelenting trauma and deaths caused Continue Reading
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

John Cornyn calls Dick Durbin's DACA bluff

The open-borders lobby has an old and successful playbook: Highlight a few of the most sympathetic cases deserving of amnesty and then write an amnesty policy that covers as many unsympathetic cases as possible. But Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina are calling the...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Sen. Dick Durbin Blasts Fox News 'Anti-Vax Quacks' In Floor Speech

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) torched Fox News on the Senate floor Monday for allowing some of its hosts to spread unfettered vaccine skepticism. Durbin was speaking about the lifesaving efficacy of vaccines, the concerning spread of the new COVID-19 delta variant and its severe impact on unvaccinated people. He specifically...
Congress & CourtsThe News-Gazette

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin 7-13-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Dave Gentry and CW Greer talks to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin about Texas Democrats fleeing their state in response to an upcoming vote, climate change, and more.
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Infrastructure bill on the rocks, as GOP rejects Dem compromise

Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations have hit another roadblock, as Senate Democrats continue to work on a backup plan for President Biden’s biggest legislative priority. CNN, Bloomberg and Politico were among the outlets reporting that a number of sticking points were outstanding after Republicans rejected a compromise proposal from the White House and Democratic negotiators. The two sides remain at an impasse on a number of issues, including funding for highways versus public transit, questions over broadband internet access and how the bill would be financed.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden’s tax hikes are unpopular and Congress knows it

The Senate needs to decide how to pay for the massive $3.5 trillion spending plan announced this month, but according to a Punchbowl News poll, only 37% of congressional staffers believe it is likely Congress will pass a tax bill by the end of 2022. Among Democratic staffers, just half think it is likely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy