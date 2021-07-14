How to Travel Cheap(er) for a Wedding

During a long year of staying at home, the closest thing to travel was on our TV screens, where we lived vicariously through our favorite characters (Thanks, no thanks, Emily in Paris). Now that popular destinations are opening up and welcoming visitors again, people are excited and eager to get moving. But therein lies the classic quandary: what to pack? Maybe you’ll be exploring the cobblestone streets of Rome or relaxing on a beach in the Maldives; or perhaps you’re taking a road trip, with a pit stop at a national park or some serious roughing it. Wherever you my roam, we want you to be prepared. From travel-size beauty kits to the best portable tech gadgets, plus anything else we can stuff into a carry-on, we’ve got you covered.