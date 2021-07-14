Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

How to Travel Cheap(er) for a Wedding

koamnewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember weddings? They’re coming back, and so are the steep travel price tags. Wedding travel is a perfect storm of high-priced factors. For starters, weddings are almost always held on weekends, which is when everybody is trying to fly. They also fall on specific dates, which renders travel flexibility nearly impossible. And, of course, they’re often during peak summer travel season, when hotels and rental cars are hardest to come by. Plus, packing formalwear can mean checking a bag, which can balloon the cost still further.

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Wedding#Credit Card#The Wedding Planners#Rental Cars#Nerdwallet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
LifestylePasadena Star-News

Not all travelers are flying high (or at all) post-lockdown

Are we travelers back to traveling? Many of us are, but our results vary. “I flew to Phoenix last fall with no problem. Since everything’s opened up, it seems to be a different story,” reader Diana Casteel says. It seems that way. Out of five flights in my June travels,...
TravelELLE DECOR

24 Practical (and Not-so-Practical) Summer Travel Necessities

During a long year of staying at home, the closest thing to travel was on our TV screens, where we lived vicariously through our favorite characters (Thanks, no thanks, Emily in Paris). Now that popular destinations are opening up and welcoming visitors again, people are excited and eager to get moving. But therein lies the classic quandary: what to pack? Maybe you’ll be exploring the cobblestone streets of Rome or relaxing on a beach in the Maldives; or perhaps you’re taking a road trip, with a pit stop at a national park or some serious roughing it. Wherever you my roam, we want you to be prepared. From travel-size beauty kits to the best portable tech gadgets, plus anything else we can stuff into a carry-on, we’ve got you covered.
Nebraska Statehuskeradio.com

76% of Nebraskans are More Comfortable Traveling Now

Traveler confidence is soaring, according to a new AAA Travel survey, fielded in late June. According to the data, three-quarters of Nebraskans (76%) feel more comfortable traveling now than they did three months ago. Over the course of the past three quarterly AAA Travel surveys, residents’ comfort level has significantly increased as their concern about COVID-19 waned.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Return To Travel Roundup: A Step-by-step Roundtrip Checklist

As travel begins to pick up, the opportunities for face-to-face interaction will lead to innovation and growth, and a welcome return to the connections we previously took for granted. But these days business travel is a moveable feast when a course-by-course menu would be easier to digest. No matter the...
Travelgoworldtravel.com

New Essentials for Post-Pandemic Travel

Editor’s Note: We share travel destinations, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Most Americans have been bitten by the travel bug as pandemic restrictions have lifted and more countries are allowing international travel again. Across...
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

This Travel App makes international travel safe — and a whole lot cheaper

TLDR: With a TravelHacker premium subscription, users can book the cheapest international flights instantly while also tracking world reopening and travel restriction alerts. Almost everyone loves going out and seeing the world. There’s little in life that’s as soothing and eye-opening as world travel. However, travel is also time-consuming, stressful, and full of logistics and traps that can siphon money out of your wallet in seconds if you aren’t careful.
Flint, MIabc12.com

Revenge travel makes finding a cheap vacation more difficult

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Revenge travel is driving travel numbers and prices up to levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic locked down much of the United States. That means it’s harder to find summer vacation bargains. Travelers can expect to pay more for rental cars, gasoline and hotels. Flights also are harder to come by.
Traveltheculturetrip.com

Group Tours v Solo Travel if You're Traveling Alone

Ready to book an overseas adventure but don’t have anyone to travel with? Here, we discuss the benefits – and even the drawbacks – of group tours compared with venturing off alone. We’ve all been there – you’ve got plenty of annual leave to take, but no one to share...
TravelRefinery29

Travel Diaries: How An Astrologer Explores The World

Welcome to Refinery29’s Travel Diaries, a place where we find out the how, the why, and the where people are exploring now that the world is opening up again. In their answers to 29 questions, diarists will reveal their unique — and often a little offbeat — travel habits, stories, and hacks, from their bucket list destinations to their must-have road trip munchies to the wildest thing that ever happened to them while on a vacation. Buckle up, because we're inviting you along for the ride.
Travelvcpost.com

How to Budget Group Travel Without Breaking the Bank

Group trips-They sound great in theory, right? And while it's true that a group trip can be a thing of legend, what can make or break a trip comes down to proper planning. While there are many factors you need to consider when effectively planning a trip - the most important by far is how to budget within a group dynamic.
TravelPosted by
TravelNoire

Kultured Travels: How This Travel Company Is Catering To Black Millennial Travelers

Travel tour company, Kultured Travels, is prioritizing mental health through travel, following a year that exposed the importance of self-care. The ongoing health crisis combined with racial tensions and civil unrest as a result of the death of George Floyd exposed the importance of taking care of one’s mental space. According to Kultured Travels, millennials, especially, had a difficult time in 2020 as this demographic tends to relieve mental stress by traveling. With borders closed to the vast majority of travelers, the need for millennials to get away went unmet.
Traveltravelweekly.com

A journey through travel history, fees included

Penelope Dunswoody Smythe, proprietor in partnership of Cheshire Travel Advisors, advertises "advice," "guidance," "peace of mind" and "professional consultancy services" on her business card. Smythe is pictured on the card, sitting in a wooden chair with her legs crossed and looking, dare I say, like she'll plan the hell out of your vacation.
LifestyleTime Out Global

The essential guide to get the best out of your Lisbon trip

The newest edition of Time Out Lisbon for Visitors is digital, so you can take it anywhere you want, right there in your pocket. Where to eat, where to drink and where to have fun, from the authentic city to the trendy places, from beaches to country walks, all in a single digital magazine.
Travelftnnews.com

UNWTO: International Travel Largely on Hold

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced that between January and May, international tourist arrivals were 85% below 2019 levels (or a 65% drop on 2020). The biggest crisis in the history of tourism continues into a second year. Despite a small uptick in May, the emergence of COVID-19 variants and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy