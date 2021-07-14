‘Stripe-Like’ Insurance Management API Lula Raises $18 Million
Insurtech startup Lula plans to aggressively hire and expand its product capacity now that it has raised $18 million in new venture capital. Lula is an API (application programming interface) outfit that provides insurance infrastructure for companies including car rental companies, trucking and logistic companies, car sharing platforms, and rentals for military personnel. The technology helps firms manage their insurance programs. It also works with various insurance providers to make episodic insurance available.www.insurancejournal.com
