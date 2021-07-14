Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

‘Stripe-Like’ Insurance Management API Lula Raises $18 Million

Insurance Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurtech startup Lula plans to aggressively hire and expand its product capacity now that it has raised $18 million in new venture capital. Lula is an API (application programming interface) outfit that provides insurance infrastructure for companies including car rental companies, trucking and logistic companies, car sharing platforms, and rentals for military personnel. The technology helps firms manage their insurance programs. It also works with various insurance providers to make episodic insurance available.

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ackman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Insurance Company#Insurance Plans#Insurtech#Api#Babson College#Founders Fund#Softbank#Nextview Ventures#Boost Insurance#Tr V
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Becomes First US Banking Giant to Give Wealth Clients Access to Crypto Funds

JP Morgan has reportedly become the first major U.S. bank to give all its wealth clients access to crypto funds. Retail wealth clients at American banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co have been given access to several cryptocurrency products, including Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The move makes the bank the first major financial institution in the United States to do so.
BusinessTimes Union

Edison Partners Announces Sale of PandoLogic for $150 Million to Veritone

Continued strong strategic and private equity investor demand for one of Edison’s fastest growth companies. Edison Partners, the growth equity investment firm, today announced the exit of its portfolio company, PandoLogic, a leading provider of intelligent hiring solutions, to Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. PandoLogic will become Veritone’s marquee offering for Human Capital Management. The transaction is valued at $150M and generated an exceptional return for Edison.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Corporate Spend Management Opens B2B FinTech Floodgates

B2B FinTech continues to thrive with venture capitalists, and this week, a clear winner emerged: corporate spend management. The roundup saw not one, but two nine-figure funding rounds for expense management FinTechs working to boost control over and visibility into business spend at a time of continued volatility in the market.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Postman API Collaboration Platform Delivers For 15 Million Software Developers

APIs (application programming interface) are the connections between computers or computer programs and are essential to software developers. And creating and managing them is a fast-growing industry. The global API Management market is expected to grow 29% year-over-year, reaching $21.68 billion by 2028, according to Adriot Market Research. Yet the...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Open Finance: Yapily Raises $51 Million in Round Led by Sapphire Ventures

Yapily, an open banking infrastructure provider, has raised $51 million in a Series B funding round led by Sapphire Ventures. Existing investors Lakestar, HV Capital, and Latitude participated in the round as well. Yapily says the investment will enable it to expand its operations across Europe following 3.5x customer growth...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Announces Reg A PPS Offering Increase That Could Result In $40 Million Investment Into M&A Campaign.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, NY - July 22, 2021 - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced an SEC Qualification to raise the price per share (PPS) of the 20,200,000 remaining shares available under a Reg-A offering to a minimum of $0.50 and as high as $2.00. The Qualification enables iQSTEL to raise a potential $40 million and remain a Debt Free Company. iQSTEL's plans are to put the investment capital behind its ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign intended to accelerate growth in conjunction with the company's business plan expanding the company's five business divisions - Telecom, EV, Fintech, IoT, Blockchain. At the same time, the funds raised will increase iQSTEL's shareholder equity value contributing to our intended Nasdaq uplisting.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Open source API management platform Gravitee raises $11M

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Open source API (application programming interface) management platform Gravitee has raised $11 million — the first VC investment in its seven-year history. APIs play a pivotal part in modern software development, bringing maps to ride-hailing apps, login...
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

Afinis Interoperability Standards Releases New Cash Management APIs

Nacha's Afinis Interoperability Standards has released three new application programming interfaces (APIs) to help corporate customers access and review their financial transaction records. The move will help these business leaders improve their cash management analysis and overall decision-making, according to the Afinis announcement on Wednesday (July 21). Afinis, a membership...
Businessthecustomer.net

Vitally Raises $9 Million Series A

Vitally, a leading Customer Success platform, today announced it has raised $9 million in a Series A funding in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Designed for high-growth B2B SaaS businesses, Vitally’s customers include industry-leaders such as Segment, Productboard and Calendly. Vitally intends to use the funds to expand operations,...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

AI Global Investors Partners with Veteran Team of Goldman Alums

Anchorvest Capital joins AI Global Investors' investment management platform. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AI”) today announced the onboarding of Anchorvest Capital (“Anchorvest”) to AI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Anchorvest team members bring broad-ranging expertise including investment banking, fixed income, mortgage-backed securities, venture capital, and cross-border investing from venerated firms such as Goldman Sachs and Dodge & Cox. Senior members of the Anchorvest team include Linda Chong, Janny Lee and Suok Noh.
Economympamag.com

Properly announces successful Series B financing round

Tech-enabled brokerage Properly has announced $44 million in Series B financing to fuel its Canadian expansion efforts. The round of financing was led by Bain Capital Ventures, and joined by strategic investors Intact Ventures and FCT. Also participating were angel investors Mike Katchen (co-founder and CEO of Wealthsimple); Spencer Rascoff...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Khazanah-backed Rapid Micro Biosystems raises US$158.4 mil via Nasdaq listing

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s venture capital arm Xeraya Capital Sdn Bhd investee Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has been listed on the US’ Nasdaq Global Select Market following an initial public offering (IPO) of 7.92 million shares at US$20 each to raise US$158.4 million (about RM669.76 million). Xeraya...
Businessfreightwaves.com

Breaking news: Uber Freight to acquire Transplace for $2.25 billion

This is a developing story. More details to come. Uber Freight announced it will acquire Transplace for $2.25 billion — an acquisition that “will create one of the leading logistics technology platforms, with one of the largest and most comprehensive managed transportation and logistics networks in the world,” according to Thursday’s press release.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

OppFi Combines With SPAC; Begins Trading On NYSE

Opportunity Financial, LLC and FG New America Acquisition Corp. have joined forces. The combined new company, now officially known as OppFi, Inc., began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols OPFI (Class A common stock) and OPFI (warrants) on Wednesday (July 21). OppFi, which will ring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy