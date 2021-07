Donald Trump spoke at the third campaign-style rally of his post-presidency in Phoenix on Saturday night and was, well, completely himself: The nearly two-hour speech alternated between fantastical self-aggrandizement and falsehood-packed rants about his perceived political adversaries. He took aim at Hillary Clinton, Mitch McConnell, trans athletes, the Green New Deal — which he charmingly nicknamed "the Green New B------" and ludicrously claimed would result in the abolition of windows — Hunter Biden, China and many others.