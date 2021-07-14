Cancel
Charles County, MD

Charles Co Commissioners July 13, 2021, Meeting Briefs

By Charles County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 10 days ago
On Tuesday, July 13, Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall and Department of Planning and Growth Management Director Deborah Carpenter provided an update on the Community Stormwater Management Priorities . Charles County Government and the Charles County Resilience Authority are working to resolve issues with private stormwater systems which would ordinarily be the responsibility of the landowner.

To initiate the concept and get an idea of the scale of the problem, staff identified about 100 neighborhoods that pre-date the stormwater ordinance, with private stormwater systems that had known problems as determined by consistent complaints of flooding and had no county-owned easements or maintenance agreements. The County Commissioners provided support to the prioritization method presented and voted to allow the Resilience Authority to act as project lead and procurement entity.

Open Session Briefings

  • Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. Appointments are available for those 12 and older who would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine through the Department of Health. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s website . For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the importance and availability of COVID-19 vaccinations. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update, which included summer school and COVID-19 testing and staff will continue updating their COVID-19 protocols this summer and for the 2021-22 school year which begins on August 30, 2021.
  • Department of Planning and Growth Management staff, Department of Public Works staff, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office provided a presentation on the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program . The Traffic Safety Committee recommended to make no changes to the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program eligibility criteria regarding emergency response routes at this time.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Follow-Up Work Session

County Commissioners and the Department of Planning and Growth Management staff participated in a follow-up work session on Bill 2021-02 Zoning Text Amendment 19-154 Single-Family Attached Residential and Multi-Family . Staff proposed to amend 11 articles within the zoning text amendment. County Commissioners raised concerns associated with reducing the existing masonry percentage, the fire retardancy of proposed alternate materials, the future maintenance/ durability of proposed alternate materials, and any impacts on property values. Staff will provide additional information on these concerns at a follow-up work session.

Next Commissioners Session : July 27, 2021 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

The post Charles Co Commissioners July 13, 2021, Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

