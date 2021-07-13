City Council to Start Drawing New Maps Behind Closed Doors

No one person has the capacity to keep an eye on a natural area in order to detect changes over time, but what about an army of community scientists and their smartphones?. That’s the premise behind the Chronolog monitoring tool, in which photo stations are set up at designated spots in parks or preserves. Visitors to the location place their phone in the provided bracket — to ensure that all images are geo-coordinated — snap a photo and email it to Chronolog. The images are then stitched together in an ongoing timelapse series. The more people who participate, the more complete of a picture is presented.