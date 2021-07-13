Cancel
Chicago, IL

City Council to Start Drawing New Maps Behind Closed Doors

WTTW - Chicago PBS
Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Chicago City Council will head to a backroom at City Hall on July 26 to start crafting new ward boundaries that could shape Chicago politics for the next decade. WTTW News reporter Heather Cherone has details.

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

