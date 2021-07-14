Cancel
What Insurers Should Know as Ransomware Takes Center Stage

By Elizabeth Blosfield
Insurance Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyber criminals aren’t just stealing passwords and data. They’re stealing the spotlight. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has been a global focus since government shutdowns began in March of last year, insurers and businesses all over the world are now being forced to grapple with another damaging epidemic: ransomware.

Antonia M. Apps and Adam Fee are partners and Matthew Laroche is special counsel at Milbank LLP. This post is based on their Milbank memorandum. Ransomware is an escalating and evolving cybersecurity threat facing organizations around the world. In 2020, ransomware attacks increased seven-fold by year end, with over 17,000 devices detecting ransomware each day. [1] As an added challenge, ransomware is more sophisticated than ever before with modern variants designed to inflict immense damage and perpetrators demanding higher payouts. In the past few months alone, ransomware has caused catastrophic disruptions to the business activities of, among others, Colonial Pipeline, food processing giant JBS USA Holdings Inc., and Ireland’s national health care system. [2] Successful attacks cost businesses millions of dollars, including disruption to business, personnel cost, device cost, network cost, lost opportunity, reputational harm, and a potential payment of a ransom. [3] Cybercriminals are demanding and making more and more money, with the average ransomware payout per event growing from approximately $115,000 in 2018 to more than $300,000 in 2020; and the highest ransom paid more than doubling from $5 million between 2015 and 2019 to $11 million in 2021. [4] Governments, law enforcement, and regulatory bodies have taken notice, with companies facing pressure to effectively prepare for and respond to ransomware attacks. [5]
New Resources to Combat Ransomware

Ransomware attacks have exploded globally – from Australia to the US to right here in North Alabama. According to Varonis.com, ransomware attacks is the most common form of malware today, with attacks predicted to happen every 11 seconds this year. To date, companies that have been hit by a ransomware attack have paid from $5000 to $40 million to recover their data.
Hackers expose personal data of 58,000 claiming unemployment benefits in Florida

Hackers targeting Florida’s unemployment website potentially stole the personal data, including Social Security numbers, of nearly 58,000 people. The Department of Economic Opportunity said Friday that hackers targeted the site, known as CONNECT, between April 27 and July 16 of this year, breaching the personal information of unemployment recipients. The...
Ransomware gang breached CNA’s network via fake browser update

Leading US insurance company CNA Financial has provided a glimpse into how Phoenix CryptoLocker operators breached its network, stole data, and deployed ransomware payloads in a ransomware attack that hit its network in March 2021. Two months ago, on May 13, CNA said it began operating "in a fully restored...
Coalition Enters Canadian Excess Cyber Insurance Market

Coalition, the San Francisco-based cyber insurance and security company, announced it will enter the excess cyber insurance market in Canada to help protect businesses with enhanced coverage. With the coverage, Coalition will provide free access to Coalition’s cyber-security capabilities, including attack surface monitoring, an in-house response team of security experts,...
