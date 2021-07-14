Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reisterstown, MD

SoMD Fire, EMS & Rescue Departments Awarded over $200K Through Relief Fund Act of 2021

By Maryland Emergency Management Agency(MEMA)
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y06S5_0awWE4oy00

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (July 14, 2021) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced awards of $4 million in federal funding made available through the Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs, and Families Act (RELIEF) of 2021. MEMA will distribute these funds to 181 volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments throughout the State of Maryland to assist with hardship relief from COVID-19.

With assistance from the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA), MEMA and the Maryland Military Department advertised the availability of special funding to the volunteer fire and EMS service in each county throughout Maryland. The counties of Allegany (20 applicants), Baltimore (20 applicants), and Frederick (21 applicants) led the state in applications for RELIEF funding and received ~$382,000, ~$390,000, and ~$654,000 respectively.

“This funding provides much-needed financial support to the volunteer fire service for lost revenue as a result of COVID-19 during 2020,” said Russell Strickland, MEMA’s Executive Director.

Of the more than 350 volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments, 181 applied for support from the RELIEF Act of 2021. The Maryland General Assembly enacted the RELIEF Act of 2021 to provide needed relief to the volunteer fire service as a result of the loss of fund-raising revenue during the past year. “We are grateful to the Maryland General Assembly and Governor Larry Hogan for helping to make this funding a reality,” Strickland added.

The following is a list and breakdown of the Maryland volunteer fire and EMS departments that applied for and received funding provided pursuant to the RELIEF Fund Act of 2021:

The post SoMD Fire, EMS & Rescue Departments Awarded over $200K Through Relief Fund Act of 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reisterstown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Southern Maryland#Federal Funding#Somd Fire#Ems Rescue Departments#K Through Relief Fund Act#Recovery#Msfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Receives $1 Mil+ in Funding to Improve Well-Being of Maryland Youth and Families Through Local Management Boards

ANNAPOLIS, MD –Today, the Children and Youth Division of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet announced more than $18 million in statewide grant awards for FY22 to Maryland’s Local Management Boards. Local Management Boards are community-based organizations serving all 23 counties in Maryland, and Baltimore City, focused on improving outcomes for Maryland’s children and their families. Additionally, Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet will provide $1.4 million in funding to support Local Care Team Coordinators who ensure youth with intensive needs receive comprehensive support services.
Prince Frederick, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Releases Midterm Report Focused on Covid-19 Relief and County Finances

Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County’s midterm progress report highlights the government’s successful Covid-19 health and safety response and its economic stability during a period ravaged by the pandemic. The report, released on July 22, 2021, covered the government action taken by several of its local agencies to stop the spread of Covid-19 and provided $8 […] The post Calvert County Releases Midterm Report Focused on Covid-19 Relief and County Finances appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Department Offers Maryland Farmers One-Time Bonus for Approved CLEAR30 Enrollment

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland farmers who are enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) with contracts due to expire on Sept. 30, 2021, now have the opportunity to transition to a 30-year contract option through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Clean Lakes, Estuaries, And Rivers initiative (CLEAR30). To encourage […] The post Department Offers Maryland Farmers One-Time Bonus for Approved CLEAR30 Enrollment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
IndustryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Will Vaccine Mandates Become Prevalent In The Business Community?

With the Delta variant rapidly spreading, particularly among unvaccinated Americans, the question of vaccine mandates looms on the horizon. After all, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci recently expressed his support for local governments to increase such mandates for both schools and businesses. And in Europe, vaccine mandates are in full swing, with […] The post Will Vaccine Mandates Become Prevalent In The Business Community? appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hoyer, Cardin, and Van Hollen Announce over $200K for SoMD Fire and EMS Departments

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) and Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) today announced $1,037,955 in American Rescue Plan funding for fire and emergency rescue departments in Southern Maryland and along the Eastern Shore. “Our volunteer firefighters and first responders often risk their lives to serve and protect our communities and have worked […] The post Hoyer, Cardin, and Van Hollen Announce over $200K for SoMD Fire and EMS Departments appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Comptroller Franchot: More Than 3 Million State Tax Returns Processed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 19, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot announced today that his agency has processed more than three million state tax returns for the 2020 tax year, with more than 2.7 million, or 90 percent of returns filed electronically. So far, more than $2.3 billion in refunds has been returned to 2.3 million Maryland taxpayers. […] The post Comptroller Franchot: More Than 3 Million State Tax Returns Processed appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TrafficPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan Administration Announces Nearly $1 Million in Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Grants

GLEN BURNIE, MD (July 19, 2021) – The Hogan Administration today announced distribution of nearly $1 million in state highway safety grants to 30 organizations and law enforcement agencies for initiatives focusing on pedestrian and bicycle safety. The funds will be dispersed by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety […] The post Hogan Administration Announces Nearly $1 Million in Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Grants appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners July 20, 2021, Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. The Commissioners recognized the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a Proclamation. Lidiya Belyovska, Chair, Commission for People With Disabilities, received the Proclamation. Ms. Belysovska also invited the […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners July 20, 2021, Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept. of Health and Maryland State Dept of Education announce Request for Applications to facilitate COVID-19 testing for 2021-2022 school year

– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) today announced aRequest For Applications(RFA) from MarylandK-12 public and non-public schoolsto receive funding to facilitate COVID-19screening testing programs for the 2021-2022 school year. The funding has been made available through the Centers for Disease Control...
WildlifePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nesting Platform Initiative Launched for Endangered Birds in Coastal Bays

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Audubon Mid-Atlantic, and Maryland Coastal Bays Program is partnering in research and monitoring efforts to preserve three of Maryland’s state endangered colonial nesting waterbirds — the common tern, royal tern, and black skimmer. Due to shoreline erosion and sea-level rise in the coastal bays, populations of certain colonial nesting bird species have declined […] The post Nesting Platform Initiative Launched for Endangered Birds in Coastal Bays appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles, St. Mary’s Awarded Broadband Funding for Infrastructure

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced awards to expand broadband internet access to more than 12,000 households in 18 counties. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Statewide Broadband (OSB), $29,472,131 in grant funding will support network infrastructure projects by local internet service providers that will provide connectivity to unserved […] The post Charles, St. Mary’s Awarded Broadband Funding for Infrastructure appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Government to Offer Citizens Academy

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The 2021 St. Mary’s County Government Citizens Academy is now accepting applications for participation in the nine-week overview of county government operations. The academy will meet on consecutive Tuesday evenings, between September 7 and November 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at various county locations. It is open to St. Mary’s County residents, […] The post St. Mary’s County Government to Offer Citizens Academy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BusinessPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bonnie Green Named Executive Director of The Patuxent Partnership

Lexington Park, MD (July 22, 2021) – The Patuxent Partnership is happy to announce the recent appointment of Ms. Bonnie M. Green, Executive Director of TPP, as a member of the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) Board of Advisors, commencing July 1, 2021. Ms. Green explains, “USMSM and its regional partners are expanding […] The post Bonnie Green Named Executive Director of The Patuxent Partnership appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health, Department of Natural Resources remind Marylanders to observe wildlife from a safe distance

– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are today reminding Marylanders to observe wildlife from a safe distance and not to feed or pet wild animals. The reminder comes as MDH and DNR continue toreceive increased reports of captive wildlife situations in which residents attempt to care for or possess wild animals, which is recurringly common in spring and summer months.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Department of Recreation and Parks Accepting Applications for School-Age Care Site Staff

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for School-Age Care Site Directors, Lead Teachers, Inclusion Aides, and Substitute positions in our School Age Care Division. Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet Maryland State Department of Education school-age care qualifications. Site Directors manage before and after school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers are responsible to plan and implement activities for children attending our before and after […] The post St. Mary’s Department of Recreation and Parks Accepting Applications for School-Age Care Site Staff appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Multiple SoMD Students Shine at National Leadership and Skills Conference

BALTIMORE, MD (July 19, 2021) – Maryland Career and Technical Education (CTE) students recently participated in technical skill competitions organized by SkillsUSA, a nonprofit organization for students in CTE programs. A team of Maryland’s most talented CTE high school students showcased their mastery in 61 technical skill competitions at the 57th Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference […] The post Multiple SoMD Students Shine at National Leadership and Skills Conference appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Study: Maryland Is The 15th Worst State For Starting A Business

Maryland is one of the wealthiest and most educated states in the nation, but it is one of the worst states for starting a business, according to a recent study. The WalletHub study was published on Tuesday. It said that Maryland ranked 35 out of 50 among the best states for starting a business. Texas was ranked […] The post Study: Maryland Is The 15th Worst State For Starting A Business appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nonprofit Institute At CSM’s Work During Pandemic Redefines Relationships And Collaboration For Area Nonprofits

Two Southern Maryland nonprofit organizations are crediting the Nonprofit Institute (NPI) at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) for not only saving their businesses over the course of the past 17 months but for also strengthening their organizations to better serve their communities. Spokespersons from both The Arc Southern Maryland in Prince Frederick and Pure Play Every Day in Charles County […] The post Nonprofit Institute At CSM’s Work During Pandemic Redefines Relationships And Collaboration For Area Nonprofits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s 32 American Job Centers Located Across the State Are Available to Serve Job Seekers and Businesses

BALTIMORE (July 19, 2021) – Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson today announced that the state’s 32 American Job Centers (AJCs), which served thousands of job seekers and businesses virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now reopening physical locations to provide in-person services. “At a time when so many Marylanders are seeking new […] The post Maryland’s 32 American Job Centers Located Across the State Are Available to Serve Job Seekers and Businesses appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy