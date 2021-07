After a year of delays, the Olympics have finally begun in Tokyo, Japan and fans are curious as to how it is going to play out. There are a lot of unknowns this year and with the threat of COVID-19 looming, there very well could be some big changes. When it comes to Team USA basketball, we have already seen plenty of shake-ups as numerous players were left at home due to positive COVID tests. Now, the squad is being led by Kevin Durant and there are some serious question marks revolving around whether or not this team can get the job done.