Trajectory tracking with balance: the key to bicycles that ride themselves

By NYU Tandon School of Engineering
Newswise
 12 days ago

Newswise — As compared with most existing methods dealing only with approximate trajectory tracking, this paper solves a longstanding open problem in bicycle control: how to develop a constructive design to achieve asymptotic trajectory tracking with balance. The crucial strategy is to view the controlled bicycle dynamics from an interconnected system perspective.

#Bike#Bicycles#Design
