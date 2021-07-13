Lamar Odom 'wants to rekindle relationship with Khloe Kardashian... and attempted to catch her attention with flirty comment'

He raised eyebrows when he left a flirty comment on his ex-wife's bikini photo a few days ago.

But as it turns out, Lamar Odom had been hoping for a potential rekindling when he commented on Khloe Kardashian's sexy swimsuit picture, according to TMZ.

Insiders have told the website that the former Lakers player, 41, longs to get back with Khloe, 37, and had hoped to catch her attention with the 'hottie' comment.

Second chance? Lamar Odom had been hoping for a potential rekindling when he commented on Khloe Kardashian's sexy swimsuit picture, according to TMZ

Lamar decided to take his chances on the comment now that Khloe is back on the market following her split from Tristan Thomspon, who hit back at Odom on social media after the basketball player left his comment.

Insiders also told the site that Lamar had no intention of being disrespectful towards Khloe's recent ex, Tristan.

However, sources say Lamar thinks Tristan is 'fumbling the bag' with Khloe, and had wanted to see how his comment might impact the exes.

While Lamar has yet to speak with Khloe or Tristan, he has been engaged in a social media feud with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player ever since leaving his comment.

Making a splash! Lamar said his wife looked like a 'hottie' in this sizzling bikini photo

Single again: Khloe has split once again from her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson

After Lamar commented 'Hottie' on Khloe's Instagram snap, Tristan replied directly to him: 'God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.'

Lamar, who appears to have deleted his 'hottie' comment shortly after posting it, did throw another barb on Twitter when he posted a meme of 'NBA Twitter' reacting to the feud.

'NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom,' the tweet read, along with a video of various basketball players and celebrities laughing and shaking their heads.

Loved-up: Khloe and Lamar tied the knot just one month after meeting a party in 2009. Their marriage finally ended in divorce in 2016

Offense! Lamar, who appears to have deleted his comment shortly after posting it, did throw another barb on Twitter when he posted a meme of 'NBA Twitter' reacting to the feud

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot just one month after meeting a party in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The reality star now shares three-year-old daughter True with her ex Tristan, whom she has recently split from once again.

However, sources told People on Friday that the Good American founder remains 'very loyal' to Tristan — with whom she shares three-year-old daughter True Thompson — even if they've chosen to go their separate ways.

'For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it,' the insider shared. 'She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan.'

Despite all the times the Celtics star had publicly embarrassed her with his repeated infidelities, Khloé apparently didn't care to see others ganging up on him.

'She doesn't like when people criticize him,' the source added. 'He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually.'