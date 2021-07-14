Cancel
‘Prayers For The Stolen’: Cannes Review

By Wendy Ide
Screendaily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTatiano Huezo’s intimate tale of Mexican adolescents makes its bow in Un Certain Regard. Dir-scr: Tatiana Huezo. Mexico/Germany/Brazil/Qatar. 2021. 110mins. The first fiction feature from Tatiana Heuzo (her documentary Tempestad was Mexico’s submission to the International category of the 90th Academy Awards), Prayers For The Stolen confirms her as a considerable talent. It’s an intimate, tactile study of the fabric of female friendship set against a blood-stained backdrop of Mexico’s cartel-based conflict; a coming of age journey in a world that is poisoned – literally – by violence. But bleak as the facts of life undoubtedly are in this mountainous region in central Mexico, Huezo creates a beguiling, heady sense of enchantment which links the lives of Ana (played by Ana Cristina Ordóñez González as an 8-year-old and Marya Membreño as a 13-year-old) and her two friends.

