Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Great grandmother, 100, starts claiming her £82.45-a-week state pension after decades of not realising she was eligible - but has missed out on £75,000

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

A 100-year-old great grandmother has just started claiming her state pension after decades of not realising she was eligible - but has missed out on £75,000.

Margaret Bradshaw, who was born in Croydon in 1921, was initially not entitled to a state pension when she turned 60 because she had lived and worked abroad for most of her life and had never made national insurance contributions.

But Ms Bradshaw did not realise she was entitled to a state pension after her 80th birthday in 2001 until her daughter Helen Cunningham, 78, read an article about people not claiming their pensions.

After investigating on her mother's behalf, Ms Cunningham discovered the great grandmother, who has dementia and lives in a care home, had been entitled to £82.45 a week since her 80th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4je0_0awW95Yb00
Great grandmother Margaret Bradshaw, who was born in Croydon in 1921, did not realise she was entitled to a state pension after her 80th birthday in 2001

She immediately sought help from Sir Steve Webb, the former pensions minister, and as of June 30, Ms Bradshaw finally started to receive £82.45 per week.

The former nanny and hotel worker has also received backdated payments to the tune of £4,000, but won't get back the £75,000 she has missed.

Ms Cunningham, who lives in Egham, Surrey, said: 'I read this article about how thousands of people over 80 aren't claiming the pension, and it made me question if my mother should have been getting it.

'I had never even heard of an over 80 pension until a few weeks ago - we were never made aware of it when mother turned 80.

'I had been getting quite nervous about mother's financial situation for some time as care homes are very expensive, so I felt some relief learning she was entitled to more - even if she missed out for 20 years.

'But there might be hundreds of other people out there who don't realise what they're entitled to.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2kNd_0awW95Yb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqL5R_0awW95Yb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKLfz_0awW95Yb00
Ms Bradshaw's daughter Helen (pictured with her mother on her 80th birthday)  read an article about people not claiming their pensions and decided to investigate

Ms Bradshaw, a grandmother-of-nine was born in Croydon in 1921 and worked several jobs including in hotels and as a nanny, and spent nearly 30 years living in Canada.

Who is eligible to a state pension?

You can claim the basic State Pension if you're:

- a man born before 6 April 1951

-a woman born before 6 April 1953

Those who were born after these dates must claim the new State Pension instead.

To receive the full basic State Pension you need a total of 30 qualifying years of National Insurance contributions or credits.

If you have fewer than 30 qualifying years, your basic State Pension will be less than £137.60 per week but you might be able to top up by paying.

In order to receive the new state pension you'll usually need at least 10 qualifying years on your National Insurance record.

The state pension age is currently set at 66.

Source: Gov.uk

After her husband died in the 1970s she returned to the UK in 1990.

She wasn't entitled to a state pension from the age of 60 as she had worked abroad and hadn't made any national insurance contributions in the UK.

But she had no idea she was entitled after her 80th birthday - and never claimed.

Ms Cunningham continued: 'I expected if something like that was available, we would have been notified, but it was never suggested.'

Ms Bradshaw, who is now living in a home in Addlestone, Surrey, had been living off a small pension from her work in Canada.

Sir Steve Webb, the former pensions minister, advised Helen the over 80s pension does not require national insurance contributions.

To be eligible, people must get either a basic state pension of less than £82.45 a week, or none at al.

As of June 30, Ms Bradshaw started finally receiving £82.45 per week.

Ms Cunningham said: 'I'm glad mother has it now, but it shouldn't have taken her getting to 100 to find out about it.

'£75,000 is a lot to have missed out on and I'm sure we aren't the only ones that didn't know.

'I have no idea why it has been kept so quiet but I encourage people to look into it and find out what they might be entitled to.

'I'm so grateful to Steve Webb for helping us.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

212K+
Followers
81K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pensions#State Pension#National Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Steve WebbTelegraph

'I was underpaid state pension for 15 years, but I've been denied compensation'

Tens of thousands of women who have been underpaid the state pension for more than a decade are mounting a fight after being blocked from claiming money they were due. More than 200,000 women have been short-changed by a combined £2.9bn and forced to live on less in retirement due to a government oversight, which it has promised to rectify.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Heartbroken woman, 31, claims her baby girl was stillborn and she nearly died after she went into labour while in London quarantine hotel because 'paramedics refused to take her for vital 34-week scan at hospital'

A heartbroken mother has claimed her baby girl was stillborn and she nearly died after staff at a London quarantine hotel refused to take her to hospital. Amna Bibi, 31, was 34 weeks pregnant with her daughter Hafsa when she arrived at London's O2 Intercontinental hotel in Greenwich. She flew...
EconomyThe Independent

660,000 key workers will be hit when Universal Credit uplift ends – report

More than 660,000 low-paid key workers, including nurses, supermarket staff and social carers, will be among the millions of people affected when the Universal Credit uplift ends in the autumn, new figures suggest. The Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) said its research shows that London, the South...
U.K.BBC

Christine Vaughan: Family win five-figure sum over neglect death

The family of a woman with dementia, who died after a care home neglected her, has won a five-figure settlement. Christine Vaughan died aged 73 with an acute kidney infection in March 2017 at Giltbrook Care Home, Nottinghamshire. A 2019 inquest found her death amounted to neglect and her family...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Unemployed woman, 32, on Centrelink benefits steals $350,000 in bushfire and Covid relief payments by pretending her house burnt down - robbing cash from in-need Aussies

An unemployed woman on Centrelink used stolen and fake identity documents to scam $350,000 in bushfire and Covid relief payments, leaving some vulnerable Australians unable to make legitimate claims. Ellen Louise Howard, 32, pleaded guilty to a litany of fraud offences when she fronted Cessnock Local Court in the Hunter...
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Top doctor says 'the NHS as we know it will not survive much longer' because 5.3-million-strong waiting list means the health service 'continues quietly to disintegrate'

The NHS is 'quietly disintegrating' under the pressure of a 5.3 million-strong waiting list, a palliative care doctor has warned. According to Rachel Clarke, there is currently a 'silent epidemic of unseen, unheard suffering' in the health system 'like nothing we have known before.'. The Oxfordshire-based doctor, 48, sounded the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for 12-year-old missing for days

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two days.Mannat Mann was last seen near Wanstead Park in Redbridge, east London, at about 1.45pm on Thursday.Police said she arrived in the area recently and has no local links.She has relatives in Hounslow, west London, but has not tried to contact them.Most of her ties are in Wolverhampton in the west Midlands.There has been one possible sighting about a mile from where she went missing.Metropolitan Police Detective Sergeant Gurps Singh said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Mannat’s wellbeing.“She does...

Comments / 0

Community Policy