OCALA, Fla. (July 13, 2021) –Ocala Fiber Network (OFN) has been named a winner in the IDC Government Insights’ fourth annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). OFN was recognized in the category of Digital Equality and Accessibility. The awards were designed to recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as providing a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region. To learn more about this awards program, visit HERE. Winners will be honored at Smart Cities Connect being held October 2021 in National Harbor, MD.