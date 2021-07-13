Cancel
Unemployed Americans must look for work to get jobless benefits in some states but glitches with website hurt search

By Luke Kenton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
UNEMPLOYED Americans must now actively look for work to continue to receive unemployment benefits in some states as many businesses claim they're struggling to find staff.

Pennsylvania is one such state where jobless residents are now required to search for work in order to qualify for payments - however, glitches on the state's unemployment website are hindering the hunt for some.

Pennsylvania is one such state where jobless residents are now required to search for work in order to qualify for payments Credit: Getty

The search requirement had been put on pause during the pandemic but resumed again on Sunday.

Critics have said that decision only further complicates a system that is already plagued by problems.

To make matters worse, multiple people told Fox43 that they're still waiting for their unemployment checks because of errors on the state's new unemployment site.

Some said they've been unable to get ahold of anyone to help them with problems with their applications, leaving them waiting for several weeks without any aid.

Others expressed concern that they need the funds to help with costs such as travel and child care to help them get to interviews.

"I really feel that in general, the unemployment system is failing a lot of people and it's really disheartening," one woman told the network.

"Last week I was finally approved for unemployment 18 weeks after filing ... I'm not waiting for about 13 weeks of back pay."

One woman said she felt as though the unemployment system was failing Americans

The woman added that the weeks-long wait to be approved was filled with fear and stress, as she wondered whether she'd be able to pay her rent or bills.

"I had savings for the first few months. But I don't think anyone can really make it four months without any form of income."

Lawmakers have been debating the topic for months, as local business owners - particularly in low-wage industries such as food services - have complained they've been struggling to find staff as restrictions ease.

The same criticism has been issued beyond Pennsylvania, with Republican lawmakers across the country complaining that expanded unemployment benefits introduced under President Biden's American Rescue Plan were too generous, and therefore deterring Americans from returning to the workforce.

I really feel that in general, the unemployment system is failing a lot of people"

A year before the pandemic, in March 2019, the average weekly check to an unemployed American was $349 when combining federal and state payments.

That almost tripled to $938 in March 2020 after then-President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law, which also released the first round of stimulus payments to Americans.

The CARES Act expired in July and unemployment was reduced to $638, which will last until at least September 6.

Expanded unemployment is due to end in September Credit: Getty

As a result, someone who was working 40 hours per week now gets around $16-per-hour in unemployment payments, which is more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Bank of America estimates that anyone who earned $32,000 before the pandemic can now get more when combining state and federal unemployment benefits.

Unemployment can also now be claimed for up to 39 weeks of the year, opposed to the previous cap of 26 weeks.

A total of 26 Republican states moved to withdraw from the expanded federal unemployment programs early, hitting the pockets of millions of households.

However, backlash in a number of states such as Indiana and Maryland has seen judges overturn the decision, ruling the payments must continue until the federal scheme expires.

Biden warned in May that warned that anyone receiving unemployment who is offered a "reasonable job" must take it or face losing their benefit payments.

Speaking from the White House, he said: "We're going to make it clear that anyone collecting unemployment, who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits.

The president continued there are a "few Covid-19 exceptions" to the rule "so that nobody is forced to choose between their basic safety and a paycheck, but otherwise, that's the law."

Biden also dismissed claims that people could earn more by staying home and collecting unemployment, insisting: "Americans want to work."

"I think the people [who] claim Americans won't work, even if they find a good and fair opportunity, underestimate the American people," he said.

