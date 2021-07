Virginia State University will use Cares Act funding to eliminate outstanding student balances. VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, VA- JULY 16, 2021- In an effort to continue providing access to a transformative education, Virginia State University (VSU) has announced that the University will clear all unpaid tuition and fee balances for VSU students enrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic impact period. VSU will pay the balances owed to the University for students who attended VSU in spring, summer, fall, winter 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. The University will clear the remaining balances after all federal, state, and private awards are applied.