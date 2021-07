It goes without saying that the world is itching to travel. Whether you’re planning a socially distant vacation or dreaming of future holidays, virtually tour some of the most beautiful hotels and resorts around the world. Our list below features some of the most popular destinations including Hawaii, the Maldives and Seychelles, all home to stunning ocean views, on-water villas and coral-fringed beaches. Architecture enthusiasts will appreciate the stunning interiors of the Greece and Mexico hotels we’re highlighting, while nature lovers will enjoy the breathtaking environment that a Thailand hillside villa offers. Also on our bucket list are trendy vacation spots in offbeat locations ranging from Canyon Point, Utah to a picturesque southern Chinese county.