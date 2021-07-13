7 world-famous rocks for the bucket list including Alcatraz, the Wave and Uluru

A kangaroo runs across the desert cracked dry lake bed near Uluru

Uluru, Australia

The epitome of desert stillness, this sacred sandstone rock is one of the world’s largest monoliths, rising almost 1,000 feet in the air, with a trip around its base stretching for five-and-a-half miles.

Known as Ayers Rock until 1993, it became the first icon in Australia to be given back its Aboriginal name, paving the way for a wave of dual-named sites and landmarks across Australia. It was originally called Uluru by the local Anangu people. But when British surveyor William Gosse ‘discovered’ the monolith in 1872, it was named Ayers Rock after the former chief secretary of South Australia, Sir Henry Ayers.

Dwarfing everything around it, its appearance changes dramatically with the shifting light and the seasons. Sacred sites are dotted around the base and entry is restricted by Anangu law.

Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

Radiating rock star-appeal, this mighty outcrop rises dramatically from the central plains between the towns of Dambulla and Habarana to form Sri Lanka’s most arresting sight.

Near-vertical walls soar to a flat-topped summit, containing the ruins of an ancient civilisation. It was thought to once be the epicentre of the short-lived kingdom of Kashyapa.

Referred to by locals as the Eighth Wonder of the World, the Sigiriya rock plateau was formed by the magma of an extinct volcano, 656ft higher than the misty jungle surroundings.

Reaching the top of this UNESCO world heritage site isn’t exactly a breeze though. Sigiriya, meaning ‘lion’s rock’, is accessed by passageways cut into the rock face between a monumental pair of lion paws. On the way there is a series of quite remarkable frescoes and the surrounding landscape of lily-pad-covered moats, water gardens and cave shrines add to its other-worldly appeal.

Alcatraz, California, USA

Sitting 1.5 miles offshore in San Francisco Bay, California, ‘The Rock’ was once home to some of America’s most notorious criminals.

Operating as a federal penitentiary from 1934, infamous inmates Al ‘Scarface’ Capone and the ‘Birdman’ Robert Stroud helped to establish the island’s grim reputation.

Although dozens of attempts were made, no prisoner successfully escaped from what was considered the world’s toughest maximum security prison. It eventually closed in 1963 due to spiralling costs – all provisions had to be shipped in, which was expensive, and the buildings were crumbling due to exposure to salty air.

The island became part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in 1972 and was opened to the public a year later. Around a million tourists visit Alcatraz annually with tours departing from Pier 33 on the hour.

Aphrodite’s Rock, Cyprus

The ocean birthplace of the mythical Greek goddess of love and beauty, ‘Petra tou Romiou’ or ‘Rock of the Greek’ is one of the most famous spots in Cyprus. Located off the coast road between Limassol and Paphos there is a pretty pebble beach to lay your towel on to admire the azure waters and impressive rock formations. Swimming three times around the rock is said to bring eternal beauty, but pick your day as the waters can be choppy.

Khao Ta-Pu, or James Bond Island, Thailand

This spike-shaped vertical pillar stood quietly in the shallows of Phang Nga Bay until it was propelled to big-screen stardom in the 1974 Bond film The Man With The Golden Gun.

One of the film’s scenes features Bond’s nemesis, Francisco Scaramanga, hiding out here and using the solar panels on the island to power his laser gun.

The movie, which referred to it as a ‘mushroom-shaped rock’, suddenly ignited Phang Nga Bay’s tourism industry, and it was re-named James Bond Island.

Its original name, Ko Ta Pu, or Nail Island, came from a myth about a Thai fisherman who one day failed to catch a single fish, hooking only a nail instead.

In frustration, he hurled the nail into the ocean, but it magically returned to his hand. In anger, he chopped the nail in half, letting one half fall into the bay, where it erupted, forming the giant nail-shaped limestone tower that stands today.

Wave Rock, Arizona, USA

This geological marvel had been quietly minding its own business on the slopes of Coyote Buttes since the Jurassic period... until the tech giants of Microsoft used it as desktop wallpaper for Windows 7 in 2009, and it shot to ‘bucket list’ status.

The swirled bands of colour running through the sandstone are referred to as the Liesegang rings, named after a German chemist.

They were created by prevailing winds pushing the desert dunes across the sandstone and chemicals deposited by water runoff.

Being part of a protected area means every globetrotter can’t just turn up and snap away. Around 200,000 applicants per year try their luck in a lottery, which determines who will be the 20 visitors per day picked at random (apply via recreation.gov ) or selected by land managers four months in advance.

The Rock of Gibraltar

Dominating the landscape at the southwestern tip of Europe, this iceberg-shaped rock has provided a natural defence from attackers, foiling many attempted invasions and shaping Gibraltar’s history.

Today ‘The Rock’ is home to an array of natural wonders, historic attractions and modern thrills.

The most recent addition is the Gibraltar Skywalk, a glass viewing platform which was once a military lookout point, protruding from the edge of the cliff over the ancient

dunes and the Med below.

The Rock is famous for its monkeys, or macaques to be precise, which roam freely all over the area, but they do have a designated home – the Apes’ Den. Meanwhile, in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve is St Michael’s Cave, a network of limestone caverns, including a main hall which has been converted into a 400-capacity auditorium with a colour-changing light display.

