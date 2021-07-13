Cancel
Cannes Film Festival 2021: Coco Rocha poses up a storm in a statement red gown as she joins elegant Isabelle Huppert at the star-studded Aline premiere

By Bryony Jewell For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Several stars have already gone all out in the fashion department for the hotly-anticipated 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

And Coco Rocha, 32, ensured to command attention in a statement red ballgown boasting a mesh detailing across a dropped shoulder as she attended the star-studded premiere of Aline, The Voice Of Love on Tuesday.

French actress Isabelle Huppert, 68, also looked incredible as she donned an elegant black dress with a fitted silver bodice featuring a high neck and long-sleeves while gracing the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247PCq_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSHjr_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3budYL_0awW7vrM00

Coco posed up a storm as she showcased her glamorous look, ensuring to work all her angles and flaunt the two-toned dresses shimmering material.

The Canadian model highlighted her toned physique in the off-the-shoulder number which teased a glimpse at her cleavage and accentuated her trim waist.

Adding to her eye-catching ensemble, Coco slicked her brunette locks back from her face and styled her tresses into a quirky braid which sat atop her head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UczxS_0awW7vrM00
Stand-out: The Canadian model, 32, highlighted her toned physique in the off-the-shoulder number which teased a glimpse at her cleavage and accentuated her trim waist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XC7W7_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wZyp_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjFXi_0awW7vrM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wrx9j_0awW7vrM00
Playful: Coco smouldered for the camera and teased a smile while showing off her incredible red carpet look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8dwf_0awW7vrM00
Interesting: Adding to her eye-catching ensemble, Coco slicked her brunette locks back from her face and styled her tresses into a quirky braid which sat atop her head

Elsewhere, Isabelle opted for a more classic look and donned a stunning black maxi dress with a silver top which featured long sleeves.

She added a touch of sparkle to her Cannes ensemble with stunning silver earrings as well as her dress having dozens of green embellishments and a row of green jewels across the neckline.

Also seen at the premiere was Emma Weymouth, who looked sensational in a starlet red dress with a stylish cross-over detailing which highlighted her enviable figure.

Emma, 35, added a pair of pointed heels and a large choker necklace to her look before amping up the glamour with a slick of bright red lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhjRm_0awW7vrM00
Stunning: Isabelle opted for a more classic look and donned a stunning black maxi dress with a silver top which featured long sleeves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpBcf_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKK45_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Usaxi_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPjR2_0awW7vrM00
Star-studded: Isabelle flashed a smile for the camera while walking the red carpet at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nF62U_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ug6a5_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtgGb_0awW7vrM00

Her husband Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath, also attended the glitzy event and looked dapper in a black suit with a smart bow tie.

Aline, The Voice Of Love is inspired by the life of Celine Dion and charts her rise to fame as a singer.

The film follows Canadian singing sensation named Aline Dieu, played by French actress Valerie Lemercier — who does bear an undeniable resemblance to the inimitable Dion.

It is unclear exactly why the film features a character named Aline — and not Celine — but it was likely due to a rights or licensing issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uin9_0awW7vrM00
Here she is: Emma Weymouth looked sensational in a starlet red dress with a stylish cross-over detailing which highlighted her enviable figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIDzc_0awW7vrM00
Date night: The beauty was joined by her husband Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath, who appeared to be in great spirits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gZdK_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eydiT_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Llc32_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTHnR_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtNw4_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZj7E_0awW7vrM00
Dapper: Ceawlin (left) and a guest with the couple (right) both looked smart in black suits and bow ties
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTkc8_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhuLq_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2Zv3_0awW7vrM00
Lovely: The married couple could not stop smiling ahead of the screening of Aline, The Voice Of Love

The trailer for the film, which is also directed by Lemercier, opens on the singer’s humble beginnings, before she is discovered by a record label.

Anyone who hears her demo tape cannot deny her heaven-sent voice, but there are roadblocks — Aline’s somewhat awkward gait, as well as dental problems.

Soon, however, she is taken under the wing of her much older manager, which follows perfectly in line with Celine‘s real life — she eventually fell in love with and married her manager Rene Angélil, 26 years her senior, who passed away in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMscc_0awW7vrM00
Star of the show! Pascale Desrochers, Sylvain Marcel , lead actress in Aline Valerie Lemercier, Danielle Fichaud and Roc Lafortune all posed for a group snap on the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htkLY_0awW7vrM00
Big night: Valerie (middle) put on an animated display while posing for pictures on the red steps (also seen is Roc Lafortune, Danielle Fichaud, Sylvain Marcel and Pascale Desrochers)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF41t_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlKks_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfQbw_0awW7vrM00
Looking sharp: American actor John Savage, 71, who has been dating Blanca since 2008, looked dapper in a patterned blazer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4qlc_0awW7vrM00
Sing it: Aline, The Voice Of Love, is inspired by Celine Dion‘s life and tells the story of a Canadian singer Aline, played by Valarie, (pictured the trailer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpjD9_0awW7vrM00
Hello! Jessica Wang gave the cameras a wave as she rocked her thigh-skimming dress with a bold train and ruffled sides
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2mKh_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUiR3_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xd23Y_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJpQz_0awW7vrM00
Show-stopping: The model flashed a glimpse at her toned back and let her dramatic skirt cascade over the stairs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4aH0_0awW7vrM00
Got to get those angles: Noel ensured to pose and showcase her modelling talents on the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7Qd7_0awW7vrM00
Staying safe: The photographers all donned face masks at the star-studded event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HT8eV_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K55Ug_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FILFm_0awW7vrM00

Curiously, Aline uses some of the songs from Dion‘s catalog, like Let’s Talk About Love, and the trailer even goes so far as to say that the film is based on Celine‘s life in one title card.

However, her actual name is never mentioned in the film itself, instead preferring to use the foil of Aline Dieu.

Previously, Aline was to be titled The Power Of Love, based on another of Celine's hit songs, and was said to have received the stamp of approval from the diva herself back in 2019.

Aline is premiering in Cannes on Tuesday, followed by a release throughout Europe this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kGv8_0awW7vrM00
All the glitters: Nieves exuded style in her sparkly ballgown and drop earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTiyJ_0awW7vrM00
Glitter: Brazilian model Isabeli dazzled in a shimmering skin-tight dress with a very racy top and long skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfvLE_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJdO2_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWCmD_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eU0Y8_0awW7vrM00
Wow! Hofit Golan flaunted her toned legs in a semi-sheer glittering ballgown which boasted a long train and low-cut bodice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtFxO_0awW7vrM00
Red carpet: Alvaro Nunez wrapped his arm around a glamorous Hofit before heading into the screening on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uct4H_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304TPh_0awW7vrM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PU8xk_0awW7vrM00
Chic: Warren Ellis, Sylvain Tesson, Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier all opted for stylish black outfits on the red carpet 

