Cannes Film Festival 2021: Coco Rocha poses up a storm in a statement red gown as she joins elegant Isabelle Huppert at the star-studded Aline premiere
Several stars have already gone all out in the fashion department for the hotly-anticipated 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
And Coco Rocha, 32, ensured to command attention in a statement red ballgown boasting a mesh detailing across a dropped shoulder as she attended the star-studded premiere of Aline, The Voice Of Love on Tuesday.
French actress Isabelle Huppert, 68, also looked incredible as she donned an elegant black dress with a fitted silver bodice featuring a high neck and long-sleeves while gracing the red carpet.
Coco posed up a storm as she showcased her glamorous look, ensuring to work all her angles and flaunt the two-toned dresses shimmering material.
The Canadian model highlighted her toned physique in the off-the-shoulder number which teased a glimpse at her cleavage and accentuated her trim waist.
Adding to her eye-catching ensemble, Coco slicked her brunette locks back from her face and styled her tresses into a quirky braid which sat atop her head.
Elsewhere, Isabelle opted for a more classic look and donned a stunning black maxi dress with a silver top which featured long sleeves.
She added a touch of sparkle to her Cannes ensemble with stunning silver earrings as well as her dress having dozens of green embellishments and a row of green jewels across the neckline.
Also seen at the premiere was Emma Weymouth, who looked sensational in a starlet red dress with a stylish cross-over detailing which highlighted her enviable figure.
Emma, 35, added a pair of pointed heels and a large choker necklace to her look before amping up the glamour with a slick of bright red lipstick.
Her husband Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath, also attended the glitzy event and looked dapper in a black suit with a smart bow tie.
Aline, The Voice Of Love is inspired by the life of Celine Dion and charts her rise to fame as a singer.
The film follows Canadian singing sensation named Aline Dieu, played by French actress Valerie Lemercier — who does bear an undeniable resemblance to the inimitable Dion.
It is unclear exactly why the film features a character named Aline — and not Celine — but it was likely due to a rights or licensing issue.
The trailer for the film, which is also directed by Lemercier, opens on the singer’s humble beginnings, before she is discovered by a record label.
Anyone who hears her demo tape cannot deny her heaven-sent voice, but there are roadblocks — Aline’s somewhat awkward gait, as well as dental problems.
Soon, however, she is taken under the wing of her much older manager, which follows perfectly in line with Celine‘s real life — she eventually fell in love with and married her manager Rene Angélil, 26 years her senior, who passed away in 2016.
Curiously, Aline uses some of the songs from Dion‘s catalog, like Let’s Talk About Love, and the trailer even goes so far as to say that the film is based on Celine‘s life in one title card.
However, her actual name is never mentioned in the film itself, instead preferring to use the foil of Aline Dieu.
Previously, Aline was to be titled The Power Of Love, based on another of Celine's hit songs, and was said to have received the stamp of approval from the diva herself back in 2019.
Aline is premiering in Cannes on Tuesday, followed by a release throughout Europe this fall.
