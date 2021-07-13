Cancel
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs ‘brave’ Marcus Rashford to carry on volunteering to take penalties at Man Utd

By Neil Custis
 12 days ago
MARCUS RASHFORD will be the first one to put his hand up to take a penalty kick if it ever gets to a shootout with Manchester United.

That’s the view of his boss at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the Three Lions star missed a crucial spot-kick in the Euro 2020 final shootout against Italy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons Marcus Rashford will not hesitate if asked to take another penalty for Manchester United Credit: Getty
Rashford missed a crucial penalty for England in their Euro 2020 final loss to Italy Credit: Reuters

Solskjaer said: "You learn from it and definitely come back stronger. I’ve not seen many people, at this club anyway, who lay down and say I’ll not take a penalty anymore.

"I know Marcus is going to put his hand up and say he wants to take one for us."

It was Rashford who famously stepped up and slammed home an injury time spot-kick to send United through against PSG in the Champions League two years ago.

And Solskjaer says that sort of bravery is what sets you apart.

He said: "You know the thing is when you step up to take a penalty, I think you’ve already won.

"You’ve taken on the responsibility and I’m sure many of the players are hoping I don’t want to take a penalty.

"So I think it’s a great character trait to step up and say I will deal with it, and the consequences. You might be the hero or the one who misses. That’s football."

Solskjaer was also full of praise for full-back Luke Shaw who had a brilliant tournament and scored England’s second minute opener in the final.

He believes it was a result of him encouraging Shaw to get further forward from his defensive role.

He said: "I’m so happy for Luke. I was watching it and 'what’s just happened?'

"He started the attack and we’ve encouraged him to get into the last third.

"We know how technically gifted he is and skilful he is and he hit the ball very, very sweetly.

"He keeps his eye on the ball, straight laces and it’s margins again – off the post and in, not off the post and out.

"That’s football for you. Luke deserves all the luck he can get. He’s had a tremendous couple of years with us."

Solskjaer shared in the flat feeling that has followed England’s final defeat on penalties.

He said: "One kick decides the whole mood. An even game, maybe Italy bossed possession a little bit, of course.

"But when it comes to penalty shootouts, anything can happen, as we know from our own last game.

"It’s hard on the boys but that’s football sometimes. You just have to deal with it and move on.

"I know the whole atmosphere in the country has been so great and, of course, it’s an anti-climax. I know that."

