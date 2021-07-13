Danielle Lloyd says Katie Price should have therapy following her latest plastic surgery

Danielle Lloyd is worried about friend Katie Price’s ‘addiction’ to cosmetic surgery and wants her to get help.

The model is no stranger to going under the knife herself, and since rising to fame as Miss Great Britain in 2006, Danielle has had a range of operations including lipo, a nose job, Brazilian butt lift and several bob jobs.

But she's admitted that she's worried about Katie, who has been in and out of the surgeon’s office throughout her career.

Danielle said: “I was shocked – she looked like she had a lot of work done, I look painful, I’ve been there and, after surgery it was excruciating.

“I felt for her, but I was reassured she’s excited about the results once she's fully healed.”

Katie Price recently went to Turkey for yet another cosmetic surgery trip ( Image: BACKGRID)

Former glamour model Katie recently flew to Turkey with her fiancé Carl Woods, 31, to have operations on her eyes, chin and lips as well as lipo on her legs.

The 43-year-old star thought she was “going to die,” after having so much surgery done.

“I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific – ‘Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie’. I just thought, ‘This is it, I’m going to die.’“

Katie thought she was 'going to die' while under the knife ( Image: Katie Price /Youtube)

In 2012, beauty pageant queen Danielle vowed to never have cosmetic surgery again after fighting for her life when her first breast implant exploded, but she went back on her word in 2019.

The TV personality got a butt lift, corrective boob job and a nose job in the same Turkey clinic Katie visited recently.

Speaking about herself and Katie's surgery choices, the beauty described them both as “mad”.

She said: “We have both been in positions where we’ve said we won’t have more done, but then we do.

“I don’t know why that is – we're both mad! Maybe it’s also because we’ve done modelling and our looks are important to us.

“I know it’s easy to become addicted. It can be scary for the kids I had to hide my body from the kids for weeks – they were saying, ‘Mummy are you going to die?’.

“Katie will be the same with hers I imagine. It can be traumatic for the kids.”

Danielle says she hid her body from her kids after surgery ( Image: LORNA ROACH PHOTOGRAPHY)

Danielle says therapy has helped her feel ‘happy’ and suggests Katie does the same if it starts to get worse. She said: “I keep myself in check with therapy and I feel happy.

“Katie says she’s not addicted but if she starts to feel like she is, I’d recommend therapy,” Danielle added.