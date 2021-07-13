Cancel
What has Katie Thurston said about having children?

 12 days ago
BACHELORETTE’s Katie Thurston’s views about having children have shocked many fans of the show.

Katie opened up about her plans with a few contestants during the season 17 premiere.

Katie Thurston shared her opinion about having children on The Bachelorette Credit: ABC

What has Katie Thurston said about having children?

Katie Thurston shared her thoughts on having children during an episode of the Bachelorette.

The 30-year-old revealed to contestant Michael Allio that she is unsure about her stance on having children.

Michael revealed to Katie that he has a four-year-old son that he frequently talks to, and suggested that the bachelorette would “be an amazing mother.”

“You seem like you would be an amazing mother too. Is that something you want?” Michael asked Katie.

Katie said she is 'unsure' about having children Credit: Getty Images - Getty

“For me, I definitely want kids in some way, I think,” she answered.

“You know whether it’s someone who already has a child, that’s something I’m fine with. If someone doesn’t want children, I think I’m also fine with that. Really I’m just open to all scenarios,” Katie added.

What did fans say about Katie Thurston’s comments about having children?

Many women and fans of Katie took to social media to show their support over her comments regarding being unsure of having kids.

Columnist Emma Gray tweeted: “Is this the first time that we’ve seen a #TheBachelorette say she’d be open to NOT having kids? Feels notable for a show that is often v prescriptive about engagement –> marriage –> babies. (In a good way!!)”

🌹 Follow all the latest news and stories on The Bachelorette

Katie caught wind of the tweet and responded to Emma, writing: “It’s ok to be a woman and possibly not want children or to be unsure at the current stage of your life.”

Similarly, a fan chimed in and wrote: “Love this messaging big believer that not all women need children to feel complete.”

A second said: “All the way through my 20s I thought I wanted kids. In my 30s it became less important but I still assumed it was my goal.

“At 39 I decided I definitely do NOT want biological kids. But I’m open to however they come into my life. @katiethurston made me feel validated last night.”

What did Katie Thurston say about her family?

During a date with Justin, Katie revealed intimate details about her family life and how she was raised.

The Bachelorette told him that the dad she was raised with is not her actual father.

After admitting the idea of a wedding is tough for her since her father is no longer around, Katie said: “With my dad passing, it is such a reminder of how important it is to love your family every single day.”

She continued: “There’s also kind of another layer to my story. Before my dad passed away, I also found out that he’s not my biological father.

“My mom kept that a secret.”

Katie admitted: “It’s hard because here I am saying, ‘Love your family, appreciate them. It’s such a gift.’

“And this, my biological father, he wants to be in my life as a dad.”

The Bachelorette star started to break down as she continued: “But how do I build a relationship with this man I know nothing about while also mourning the passing of the many who raised me?

“Any time I try to get close with him, it’s just a reminder of the fact that my dad who raised me is not here.”

