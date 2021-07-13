'Facebook and Twitter have the power to tackle racism - they just don't want to'

The England team has inspired the whole country this summer.

Gareth Southgate and the players have brought people together and given us moments of total joy after a tough year.

But the racist abuse faced by three young players who courageously stepped forward to take penalties on Sunday night is painful and poisonous.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka are incredible players and brilliant English role models showing bravery and leadership both on and off the pitch.

They are the best of us, and it is disgraceful that they have had to endure vile racism from the worst of us.

Do you think social media companies should be doing more to tackle hate? Have your say in the comments below

The England team - including Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka - were subjected to vile racist abuse from so-called fans after the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night

Keyboard cowards hide behind fake accounts to post ignorant racist venom on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Social media giants shouldn’t let them get away with it.

Forty-eight hours after the final, there are still despicable racist comments underneath the Instagram posts of those players.

Racist emojis and abuse that is visible for all to see, including children and young people who are following their heroes online.

Why on earth are social media companies allowing this to happen?

A defaced mural of Marcus Rashford in Withington has been restored by furious fans adding their England flags, hearts and messages of hope over the scrawled abuse (Image: PA)

On Monday, as chair of the Parliamentary Home Affairs Committee, I reported to Instagram a series of racist comments that had been put up on player’s profiles.

I asked Instagram why these vile posts were still up many hours later and they promised to look into it urgently.

Yet another day later the same hateful racist emojis and comments still haven’t been taken down. It is a total disgrace.

Social media companies have the ability to deal with this.

Think of the efforts they put into targeting advertising, gathering data, or taking down copyright songs. Why don’t they use that power to tackle racism?

Bukayo Saka was subjected to disgusting racist abuse after Sunday night's match (Image: Pool via REUTERS)

Frankly, it isn’t rocket science to scroll through the profiles of those who suddenly become high profile targets and to remove racist posts.

By failing to act on racist content, social media companies are complicit in spreading this hate.

Why hasn’t the Government taken proper action either?

Racist abuse online has been growing for too long.

Small groups of poisonous people are being given a megaphone online to spout hatred.

New laws on online harm were first proposed over five years ago but we still don’t have anything in place and won’t have for some time.

Yvette Cooper says social media companies have it in their power to tackle racism but choose not to (Image: Liverpool Echo)

We need proper regulation and major penalties for companies and their executives who fail to act.

The Prime Minister and the Home Secretary must also condemn, unequivocally, those who booed our players for opposing racism at the beginning of matches, as they should have done at the beginning of the tournament.

All of us need to make sure that the supportive and loving messages of pride left on those Instagram posts, the letters from school children and the cheers of support for Sancho, Rashford, Saka and the rest of the England team drown out the abuse.

The haters don’t stand for England, our great players do.

They’ve shown us how our country can come together this summer, we need to show our pride and support for them now.