Floyd Mayweather steps up trolling of Conor McGregor after Dustin Poirier defeat

By Donagh Corby
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

Floyd Mayweather has mocked Conor McGregor's horror leg break in his latest effort at trolling his old rival following UFC 264 on Saturday.

The boxing legend and his former opponent McGregor went back-and-forth in the press and on social media in recent weeks, and Mayweather earned a five-figure sum betting against his rival when he fought Dustin Poirier.

McGregor mocked Mayweather for earning 'just' $35,000 betting against him, resulting in the 50-0 boxer taking to Instagram to mock him for his horror leg break in the Poirier trilogy.

"Y’all got it twisted!" Mayweather said underneath a photo edited to look like McGregor's injury. "I like how his shoes fit. Now, do the stanky leg."

McGregor commented on the photo, seemingly taking the high road and saying: "Hahaha yes!

"My dark brown crocodile leather Dolce and Gabbana shoes. Loved those shoes I did. Beauties

"I actually miss them, photo circa 2015, California, USA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAIjr_0awW71xH00
McGregor and Mayweather fought in 2017 (Image: Sportsfile)

"Hey Dolce and Gabanna, could I get another few fresh pairs of these made again please? You know my address.

"Thank you, with love. Ciao."

It comes after McGregor said Mayweather didn't look himself in his most recent exhibition bout, going eight rounds with 0-1 YouTube star Logan Paul.

McGregor mocked Mayweather during fight week for his UFC 264 trilogy with Poirier, telling ESPN that his recent exhibition with Logan Paul was unimpressive.

He also claimed that Mayweather was struggling to draw fans towards the end of his career, noting that his initial retirement bout with Andre Berto was a pay-per-view flop.

"Floyd didn't make me anything," he continued. "I was on the Forbes list before Floyd - I brought Floyd out of the gutter with it.

"Because Floyd had the Andre Berto fight before that and it was like 300,000 buys, it was me that made Floyd, he has a picture of me in the gaff.

"I have no problem with Floyd, but it wasn't a good look for him to face against that man [Logan Paul] in his last one.

"It didn't feel right, even he didn't feel right, you could see it in him.

"We can go again if he wants - I feel that's going to happen at some stage down the line."

However, McGregor will have to get through some strenuous rehabilitation on his broken leg before he can contemplate facing anyone in the ring or cage, let alone Mayweather.

He successfully underwent surgery yesterday, but is facing a medical suspension from MMA until the early part of next year due to the nature of his injury.

His management Paradigm Sports have confirmed he will return once he has recovered from his injury, but he dropped to number 7 in the lightweight rankings after his latest result.

UFC President Dana White has shown interest in making an unprecedented fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier, but the American's next bout will be a lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira later this year.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

