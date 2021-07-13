Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Device turns sweaty fingers into power source could recharge batteries while you sleep

By Tom Campbell
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuQvD_0awW6vtZ00
The charging device (Image: UC San Diego Jacobs School of En SWNS)

A device which turns sweaty fingers into a power source could recharge batteries while people sleep, scientists reveal.

A study found wearing it for 10 hours at night produces enough juice to run a watch for 24 hours.

Most power producing wearable devices require wearers to perform intense exercise or depend on external sources such as sunlight or large changes in temperature.

But now, researchers at the University of California San Diego, have invented the energy harvester which generates power even when the wearer is sat still.

The flexible strip wraps around the finger like a sticky plaster and produces small amounts of electricity when the wearer presses down or starts to sweat.

What's your favourite bit of tech? Let us know in the comment section

It also produces power from light finger tapping, converting activities like typing, texting, playing the piano or tapping in morse code, into extra charge.

Co-first author doctoral student Lu Yin said: “Unlike other sweat-powered wearables, this one requires no exercise, no physical input from the wearer in order to be useful.

“This work is a step forward to making wearables more practical, convenient and accessible for the everyday person.”

Fingertips have one of the highest concentrations of sweat glands in the body, with each digit producing between 100 and 1000 times more perspiration than most other areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFskL_0awW6vtZ00
You could charge up batteries while you sleep (Image: Getty Images/Uppercut RF)

Follow all the latest news by signing up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

Mr Yin said: “The reason we feel sweatier on other parts of the body is because those spots are not well ventilated.

“By contrast, the fingertips are always exposed to air, so the sweat evaporates as it comes out.

“So rather than letting it evaporate, we use our device to collect this sweat, and it can generate a significant amount of energy.”

But collecting sweat from such a small area and converting it into electricity was a challenge, requiring special materials and engineering.

The device is equipped with electrical conductors - or electrodes, made from a carbon foam, which absorbs any finger sweat.

Enzymes on the electrodes then trigger a chemical reaction between sweat molecules - lactate and oxygen, to generate electricity.

A small chip under the electrodes, made of ‘piezoelectric material’, also generates power when pressed.

The juice is then stored in a small capacitor and can be discharged to other devices when needed.

Mr Yin said: “The size of the device is about one centimetre squared.

“Its material is flexible as well, so you don’t need to worry about it being too rigid or feeling weird.”

“You can comfortably wear it for an extended period of time.”

To test their device, a volunteer was asked to perform various tasks while wearing it on their finger.

How you could win big – and help others!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052YzH_0awW6vtZ00

Want to raise money to help your local community and be in with a chance to win a big jackpot? Why not play The Health Lottery? There are five chances to win £25,000 in the Tuesday to Saturday draws, with an additional free £100,000 jackpot every Wednesday and Saturday.

Every week there are 30,000 winners, with over £1.3 million in jackpots to be won each month. And each time you play, you’re helping to raise money to support projects at the heart of communities.

Tickets cost just £1, and you can buy them online, in-store or on your mobile.

T&Cs apply. 18+. BeGambleAware. Excludes NI. THL manages 12 regional lotteries in rotation across GB.

From 10 hours of sleep, the device collected almost 400 millijoules of energy, enough to power an electronic wristwatch for 24 hours.

From one hour of casual typing and clicking on a mouse, the device collected almost 30 millijoules.

Senior author Professor Joseph Wang said : “By using the sweat on the fingertip, which flows out naturally regardless of where you are or what you’re doing, this technology provides a net gain in energy with no effort from the user.

“This is what we call a maximum energy return on investment.”

Most devices which turn sweat into power require the wearer to perform intense exercise like running or biking, but not this one.

Mr Yin added: “Compare this to a device that harvests energy as you exercise.

“When you are running, you are investing hundreds of joules of energy only for the device to generate millijoules of energy.

“In that case, your energy return on investment is very low. But with this device, your return is very high.

“When you are sleeping, you are putting in no work.

“Even with a single finger press, you are only investing about half a millijoule.”

In one experiment, the finger-charger was connected to a chemical sensor and a small low-powered screen.

Pressing it 10 times every 10 seconds or simply wearing it for two minutes was enough to power both, the researchers found.

In another experiment, a volunteer was asked to swallow a vitamin C tablet.

The device was then used to power a sensor the researchers had developed in their laboratory which read their vitamin C levels.

Another sensor designed to measure sodium ion levels in saltwater was also successfully powered by the device.

Mr Yin said: “Our goal is to make this a practical device.

“We want to show that this is not just another cool thing that can generate a small amount of energy and then that’s it.

“We can actually use the energy to power useful electronics such as sensors and displays.”

Further improvements are being made to make the device more efficient and durable.

It is also being combined with other types of energy harvesters to create a new generation of self-powered wearable systems.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wearable Devices#Power Strip#Mobile#Vitamin C#T C#Begambleaware#Ni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Biking
News Break
Electronics
Related
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
ElectronicsCourthouse News Service

New Wearable Device Can Power Electronics While You Sleep

(CN) — Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a small fingertip device that can generate power from human sweat regardless of the wearer’s activity level. The tiny device is a thin flexible strip that is worn over a fingertip and can generate small amounts of electricity...
Science101wkqx.com

You Should Never Sleep In Your Bed Again, According to Science

Medical Microbiology lecturer Manal Mohammed says you shouldn’t be sleeping in your bed. The London-based microbiologist warns that your bed is the dirtiest spot in your home and that all the sweat, saliva, dandruff, and dead skins cells people leave behind after a night’s sleep is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to a less-than-cleanly bed.
ElectronicsPosted by
Daily Mail

Your next phone charger could be at your (sweaty) fingertips! Scientists develop a thin, wearable strip that generates electricity from your moist hands as you sleep

A new wearable device that wraps around your finger like a plaster can harvest sweat while you sleep and use it to generate electricity, its developers claim. The prototype device only stores up a trickle of power at the moment, and would take about three weeks of constant wear to power a smartphone, but the developers from University of California, San Diego, hope to increase capacity in future.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Pelican Outdoor Rugged Sleep Pad self-inflates to keep you comfortable while camping

Rest comfortably during your outdoor adventures with the Pelican Outdoor Rugged Sleep Pad. It self-inflates for easy setup. And its 19D memory foam inner core provides the optimal comfort for wherever you want to set up camp. Meanwhile, the side armrests and integrated head pillow keep you in place. What’s more, the 190T-PVC outer shell is waterproof, allowing you to stay dry and protected from the weather. Moreover, the lightweight design is packable which means it won’t weigh you down on your backpacking trips. Best of all, this portable bed is ideal for anything from a rugged hike to a backyard sleepover. Finally, the included carry pouch with should strap helps you keep the Rugged Sleep Pad organized and makes it easier to carry. Your outdoor sleepovers are about to get a lot more comfortable with this portable bed.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

This Wearable Device Could Run Forever As It Is Powered By Human Sweat

Right now wearables like smart clothing or smartwatches need batteries to run because where else would they get the energy, right? However, engineers at the University of California San Diego might have figured out a way to potentially get our devices to remain powered forever, thanks to human sweat. The...
ChemistryInverse

Could you turn sweat into electricity? The idea has scientists intrigued

Before I dive into the latest batch of essays and stories in our 2021 Video Games issue, let’s get you caught up on the latest science and innovation news. I’m Nick Lucchesi, editor-in-chief at Inverse, and this is Inverse Daily. The Inverse mission is to share big ideas about science and innovation in an entertaining style and look at entertainment and culture with deeply curious methods.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Mini fuel cells generate energy from finger sweat – even while sleeping

The nano-engineer Lu Yin of the University of California at San Diego (UCSD) and a team have developed a new type of bio-fuel cell as a film that is supposed to generate energy from human sweat. In this way, the wafer-thin, flexible film can collect energy continuously and even while sleeping. The tiny device is also equipped with a piezoelectric generator that produces additional electricity when it is pressed. The user would therefore have to do nothing more than wear the small film on their fingers for everyday activities, when resting and while sleeping.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Sanitize and charge devices with Accell’s wireless gadget

The new Accell Power UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging promises to kill 99% of common germs and bacteria on your devices with UV light. And of course you can also use it to power them up. It’s hardly the first one to the sanitizing and charging party, but it sounds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy