Love Island could see ITV pulled off air if duty of care is not met, says Ofcom boss

By Kirsty McCormack
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
Ofcom have warned that television channels face being taken off air if shows such as Love Island fail to look after contestants.

The TV watchdog said TV bosses now have a duty of care to those “who might be at risk of significant harm”, primarily vulnerable people and those not used to being in the public eye.

Love Island 2021 started a few weeks ago, but the ITV2 dating series has seen past contestants sadly take their own lives.

This raised questions over how much help they received in dealing with their sudden fame.

Adam Baxter, director of broadcasting standards for Ofcom, told the Radio Times recently: “We have the power in the most serious of cases to fine broadcasters or take away their licence to broadcast."

Ofcom have warned that television channels face being taken off air if shows such as Love Island fail to look after contestants (Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Mr Baxter continued: "We are talking about shows like Love Island that attract a high level of media or social media interest, involve conflict, emotionally challenging situations, or require a person to disclose life-changing or private aspects of their lives.

“We’ve also made clear that, before a person agrees to take part in a TV or radio show, broadcasters must tell them about any possible risks to their welfare, and how they will seek to minimise these."

The current series of Love Island is currently airing on ITV2 (Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis was found in a park in Edmonton, North London, in 2019 after sadly taking his own life at the age of 26.

In the same year a coroner recorded that ­former Love Islander Sophie Gradon, 32, also took her own life.

Last month ITV unveiled the rigorous welfare checks and training this year's Love Island contestants were expected to go through before heading into the Mallorca villa.

Weeks before the show launched on ITV2, TV bosses confirmed the 2021 islanders were subjected to coaching in money matters and dealing with online trolling as well as receiving therapy sessions to help them adjust to their new found fame after leaving the villa.

ITV said this year's singletons will be closely monitored and offered additional help from experts during their stay in the villa, with a mental health first aid team on site at all times.

Then after leaving the show, each contestant will have access to phycological help for a further 14 months.

ITV have also confirmed the contestants would receive thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments - including by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and reports from each Islander’s own GP to check their medical history.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

