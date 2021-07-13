Cancel
Rapper KTS Dre, 31, shot 64 times after fiancé posted his $5,000 bail

By James Brinsford
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WrDM_0awW6bUH00

Rapper KTS Dre was reportedly shot 64 times when he was killed on Saturday, just a day after he was released on bail.

The 31-year-old Chicago rapper died from shots to his face and chest after he was subjected to a hail of bullets.

The rap artist, whose real name was Londre Sylvester, had seen his fiancé put up $5,000 to secure his release after he was charged with violating a bond from a previous case in April 2020, according to ABC7, who cited court documents.

He was arrested at the time for being in possession of a weapon and resisting police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsZYB_0awW6bUH00
KTS Dre was killed after being shot in the face and chest ( Image: Cook County Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YP6J_0awW6bUH00
KTS Dre was killed a day after being released on bail

Police say they found 59 shell castings across the street from Cook County Jail, where the shooting took place.

The performer was taken to Mount Sinai hospital but was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Sylvester had a series of prominent tattoos across his body, including a target symbol on his neck alongside the phrase "Kill to Survive".

Chicago Tribune has reported that an autopsy report should be released later this week.

A 60-year-old woman, who was standing with the rapper when he was shot, is said to be in a good condition after a bullet hit her in the knee.

Police have also confirmed that a 35-year-old woman who was grazed by a bullet while passing in the area, is also in a good condition in hospital.

A woman, who is unnamed, has told the Sun-Times about the moment shots rang out as she visited a prisoner at the jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmAbM_0awW6bUH00
Police say that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing ( Image: Abc 7 Chicago)

Describing the moment she thought fireworks were being let off, she said: "We were talking from car to car and I looked at her and said ‘Those sounded really close’.”

Police officers looked to move her on but the woman admitted that she thought they were joking.

She continued: "At first I laughed it off because I didn’t believe him, but he was serious and told me there were gunshots.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMdQG_0awW6bUH00
Two women are also in hospital after being caught in the shooting ( Image: Abc 7 Chicago)

It has been reported that court records show that Sylvester had been living under house arrest since last December with a GPS monitor.

Investigation remains ongoing according to Chicago police.

Comments / 3

