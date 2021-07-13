Cancel
Teen Mom’s Vee Rivera reveals she & Kailyn Lowry will reunite on podcast after feud & ‘won’t leave fans in the dark’

TEEN Mom star Vee Rivera promised fans she and Kailyn Lowry won’t leave their fans “in the dark” for much longer after their recent feud.

She revealed the co-stars will reunite on their Baby Mamas No Drama program soon to update their listeners on all that’s going on in their lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAwXX_0awW6QjA00
Vee Rivera revealed she and Kailyn Lowy will reunite on their podcast soon Credit: Instagram/Vee Rivera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqixT_0awW6QjA00
The Teen Mom stars have been feuding and doing separate episodes of Baby Mamas No Drama Credit: Instagram / @kaillowry

On Tuesday’s new episode, Vee is once again without Kail and is instead joined by her “best friend Alessandra” and she shared that solo episodes will continue until Kailyn is “back from vacation.”

Jo Rivera’s wife added: “Then we will be together again. I know you guys want to hear from us, so you definitely will.

“We’re not leaving you in the dark.”

Though the mother of four is currently away on a trip, she pre-recorded some episodes beforehand, so fans will get to hear “her episode with Tony next week.”

After that, the podcast will start to catch up a bit more with real time, and she and Vee will reunite once again on the show.

“The Baby Mamas will be back when Kail gets back from vacation, which I don’t really remember the date,” Vee shared on her Instagram. “I just know it’s gonna be in like two weeks.”

Without Kailyn on the episode, Vee spent Tuesday’s new installment of Baby Mamas talking with her friend about “postpartum depression and anxiety,” as well as ways to “grow” friendships instead of having them “fall apart.”

Recently, Kailyn revealed that Jo's wife had quit their Baby Mamas No Drama podcast after the two ended up in an unexpected fight.

🍼 Follow all our latest news & stories on Teen Mom.

Kailyn explained: "Things have transpired in the past week or so, and so I think I'm going to continue the podcast by myself.

"Baby Mama all drama right now."

On the very same day, Vee shared more from her side of the story.

Referencing episodes like the one she just dropped, Vee said: "I'm actually doing an episode, so I'll be on Tuesday, it would just be me and my best friend we're going to do an episode.

"Me and Kail decided that we're going to like kinda do episodes separately until we get our s**t together."

Despite the their feud over their Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, the Teen Mom co-stars managed to meet in person last week for "a date," which was filmed by a cameraman.

Fans were pretty upset that they had to pick a side between the two.

A fan mentioned: "At some point, Kail has to stop and look at herself and why she goes through people so fast and get a new therapist because it's obviously not working for her."

Another fan pointed out: "I love Vee she solid and real so whatever happened probably Kail's fault."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lHEn_0awW6QjA00
Vee shared that their solo episodes will end in a few weeks Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRaiK_0awW6QjA00
The feuding friends and co-hosts will reunite when Kailyn is back from vacation Credit: Instagram/babymamasnodramapodcast

