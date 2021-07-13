Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Danny Ings angling for Champions League football, Tammy Abraham is unwanted by Chelsea as is Paulo Dybala at Juventus – the cut-price strikers Pep Guardiola CAN afford as Manchester City's search for Sergio Aguero's replacement continues

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Pep Guardiola found himself back at square one in his search for Sergio Aguero's replacement earlier this week after admitting that Manchester City have been priced out of moves for their desired targets.

City have been linked with big-money moves for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, with the reigning Premier League champions being quoted as much as £150million if they want to sign the England skipper.

City even had a £100m bid rejected by Spurs for Kane while Haaland seems to be no longer financially viable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZU1Jk_0awW6DUx00
Man City boss Pep Guardiola is searching for Sergio Aguero's replacement this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7ucp_0awW6DUx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH0nX_0awW6DUx00

Speaking to Catalan network TV3 earlier this month, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss insisted 'there is more of a chance' no new addition will come in to replace the Argentine because billionaire-backed City have also been affected financially by Covid-19.

'At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it,' Guardiola said.

'All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01D2gT_0awW6DUx00
Aguero saw out the rest of his deal at City and completed a free transfer to Barcelona

'We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren't going to buy a striker for next season.'

So with main targets Kane and Haaland now deemed too expensive, who else could replace Aguero now that the Argentine has completed his free move to Barcelona?

Sportsmail looks at five cheaper strikers that could help fill the hole left by the club's greatest ever scorer.

DANNY INGS (Southampton)

Value: £20m

The Southampton striker has recently rejected a lucrative new four-year contract at the club and is looking to play for one of the Premier League's top six next season, according to reports.

While injuries have plagued the 28-year-old in recent years, Ings is a proven Premier League striker and managed to bag 12 goals last season for the Saints.

Now in the final year of his deal at St Mary's, City - who have been linked with the England international in the past - could be tempted into making a bid for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNvQ5_0awW6DUx00
Danny Ings could be in line for a shock switch to join Manchester City during the summer

DONYELL MALEN (PSV Eindhoven)

Value: £25m

The former Arsenal academy graduate looks set for a big move away from PSV this summer after shining at the European Championship with Holland.

The 22-year-old scored 27 goals and created a further 10 for PSV during the 2020-21 season and is now being linked with the likes of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

The pacy Dutchman may be a little raw compared to other names on this list but he is already being earmarked as one for the future and could be a cheaper and more viable option for City in this window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqCGX_0awW6DUx00
Donyell Malen could be a suitable option for City but is already attracting a lot of attention

PAULO DYBALA (Juventus)

Value: £45m

Another forward who's deal expires in the summer of 2022, Dybala looks set for the exit at Juventus and has bundles of ability to really shine in the Premier League.

While the Argentine attacker endured a frustrating 2020-21 campaign - where he missed a significant portion of the season through injury and often struggled for form when he was fit - a change of scenery could be on the agenda for the centre forward.

While Juve are negotiating a new deal with the 27-year-old, a big enough offer could tempt the Italian giants into selling. City have been linked with the former Udinese man in the past but could reignite their interest before the window closes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaEpU_0awW6DUx00
Juventus could be tempted into selling Paulo Dybala, whose deal expires in June 2022

TAMMY ABRAHAM (Chelsea)

Value: £40m

It looks as if the writing is on the wall for Abraham at Stamford Bridge.

The England striker was frozen out by Thomas Tuchel last season, despite being one of the club's top scorers, and Chelsea's pursuit of Haaland would signal the end of any meaningful game time at the club.

Contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2023, Chelsea may be more willing to consider a loan move for the 23-year-old but would definitely move him on if they meet their £40m valuation of the striker.

Abraham has bags of potential and shown he has what it takes to perform at a top-six club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEgzo_0awW6DUx00
Tammy Abraham's time at Chelsea looks to be coming to an end this summer

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE (Arsenal)

Value: £25m

Maybe not the most desireable option but Lacazette could be a worth a punt considering he also has one year left on his deal.

While not quite as mobile as he used to be, the Frenchman can still cut it in the Premier League and has bags of experience to settle into a side like City's.

He's not getting any younger, though, and turns 31 next year so bringing in Lacazette may be more of a quick-fix for Guardiola as it stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFZlY_0awW6DUx00
Alexandre Lacazette's Arsenal deal expires next summer and could leave in this window

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

212K+
Followers
81K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jesus
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Borussia Dortmund#Spurs#Catalan#Bayern Munich#Argentine#City#Southampton Rrb Value#The Premier League#St Mary#Psv Eindhoven#Arsenal#Dutchman#Italian#Udinese#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'prepared to offer Tammy Abraham in player-plus-cash deal for Erling Haaland as Blues inform interested parties that Englishman is NOT for sale while they pursue mega-money move for Borussia Dortmund's £150m-valued hotshot'

Chelsea are reportedly looking to include Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland this summer. Haaland, 20, is on the radar of a host of top European clubs following an outstanding 18 months in Germany in which the Norwegian has bagged 57 goals in 59 games for the Bundesliga outfit.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'join host of Premier League clubs interested in Tammy Abraham... with Chelsea keen to sell £40m-rated striker' who supported north London giants as a boy

Arsenal have added their name to the list of clubs interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports. The 23-year-old has barely featured for the Blues since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January, and made just two appearances for the club after the middle of February. Reports in Germany...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea and Man City are in the hunt for a striker, Man United are chasing a partner for Harry Maguire while Liverpool still need to replace Georginio Wijnaldum... how the Premier League's big teams are shaping up ahead of the new season

Euro 2020 may have ended in English heartbreak but the new Premier League season will be back with a bang in little over a month. All 20 clubs are now back in pre-season, though some have more faces missing than others following this summer's international tournaments. Manchester City finished last...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester City unveil new home kit in homage to the strip they wore a decade ago in 2011-12... when the champions won the first of their five Premier League titles thanks to THAT Sergio Aguero goal

Manchester City have launched their new home kit for the 2021-22 season in homage to the strip they wore ten years ago. The Premier League champions' new home jersey has been designed to enhance breathability during intense performance as well helping to keep Pep Guardiola's squad dry and comfortable. But...
Premier Leagueeurofootballrumours.com

Juventus eyeing move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus

It is an open secret that Juve need to sign a striker. The latest reports in Italy suggest that Juventus are eyeing move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. The 24-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Manchester City spent 32 million euros to sign the Brazil...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham plan move for Southampton striker Danny Ings

Tottenham are making a move for Southampton striker Danny Ings. The Telegraph says Tottenham want to bring in Ings in a £20million deal this summer so the Saints forward can partner Harry Kane up front. Spurs are looking for a centre-forward after Carlos Vinicius failed to impress on a season-long...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Juventus 'eager' to resolve Paulo Dybala's future with just 12 months left on his current deal... as returning boss Massimiliano Allegri 'plans to make him a key player' in his 2021-22 squad

Juventus are reportedly 'eager' to finalise a deal to extend Paulo Dybala's contract following the return of boss Massimiliano Allegri. Allegri is a huge admirer of the Argentine attacker and his timely return has seen the future of Dybala come into sharp focus. Dybala, 27, is in the final 12...
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Arsenal eyeing a move for Chelsea outcast Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has found himself on the outside looking in at Chelsea ever since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins last season for Frank Lampard. With rumors swirling that he could be on the move to Aston Villa or West Ham, Arsenal has now entered the race for the out-of-favor striker, according to the Telegraph.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City 'shut down academy building at training ground after Covid outbreak among Under 18 and Under 23 squads... with Pep Guardiola's early pre-season plans hampered by lack of youngsters available for friendly against Preston'

Manchester City have shut down a section of their training base and authorised a deep clean after several academy starlets tested positive for Covid-19, according to The Athletic. The Premier League champion's under-18 and under-23 sides were set to travel to Loughborough for a training camp this week but those...
Premier League90min.com

Tammy Abraham's potential transfer destinations - ranked

It's not often you find yourself top scorer for two consecutive seasons only for your club to show you the door. But that's the scenario that Tammy Abraham finds himself in. Following the big-money arrivals of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz at the start of Chelsea's 2020/21 season, 23-year-old Abraham immediately fell down the pecking order and, although he still managed to match Werner's goal chart-topping 12 strikes over the course of the campaign, Thomas Tuchel's mid-season introduction has seen him become an almost forgotten man at Stamford Bridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy