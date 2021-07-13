this pads it out a bit Emma Bunton is MARRIED! Spice Girls star reveals she's secretly wed her longterm beau Jade Jones as she wows in short bridal dress

Cancel
Emma Bunton is MARRIED! Spice Girls star reveals she's secretly wed her longterm beau Jade Jones as she wows in short bridal dress

By Bryony Jewell For Mailonline
Emma Bunton has revealed that she's secretly married her beau Jade Jones.

The Spice Girls singer, 45, shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a stunning snap of herself in a short white dress with her new husband, 42.

Alongside the image, Emma penned: ''Mr and Mrs Jones!'

Emma and Jade have been together for more than 20 years and the blonde beauty announced their engagement in 2011. They share sons Beau, 13, and Tate, 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nizsu_0awW5fuY00
Congratulations! Emma Bunton has revealed that she's secretly married her beau Jade Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUZwQ_0awW5fuY00
Happy days: The family are share sons Beau, 13, and Tate, 10

