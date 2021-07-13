this pads it out a bit Emma Bunton is MARRIED! Spice Girls star reveals she's secretly wed her longterm beau Jade Jones as she wows in short bridal dress

Emma Bunton has revealed that she's secretly married her beau Jade Jones.

The Spice Girls singer, 45, shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a stunning snap of herself in a short white dress with her new husband, 42.

Alongside the image, Emma penned: ''Mr and Mrs Jones!'

Emma and Jade have been together for more than 20 years and the blonde beauty announced their engagement in 2011. They share sons Beau, 13, and Tate, 10.

