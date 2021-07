A new video highlights a young bison calf attempting to traverse up a hill to catch up with the herd at Yellowstone National Park. Much like every Disney animal-themed movie ever made (from Bambi to The Lion King), the cow waits for the calf to finally make the climb before continuing on their journey with the rest of the herd. It's tough love parenting in the wild, but that will hopefully help the calf to survive later in life.