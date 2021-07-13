Rep. McCombie-sponsored law amending the Illinois Vehicle Code to allow for the issuance of In God We Trust special license plate decals by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs now in effect
A new law sponsored by Rep. Tony McCombie (R-71) that was introduced with the purpose of amending the Illinois Vehicle Code to allow for the issuance of In God We Trust special license plate decals by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs went into effect on Sept. 8, 2017, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website.nwillinoisnews.com
