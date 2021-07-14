Johnny Lee’s Cherokee Fiddle Takes Us Back To The Old Times
Have you seen a fiddle or someone who played the instrument? If not, allow Johnny Lee’s Cherokee Fiddle to share a story of a boy who loves playing the fiddle. Cherokee Fiddle was written by Michael Martin Murphey in 1977. This is the true story about a fiddler named Scooter who played the instruments for tips in Durango CO when the train came in filled with tourists. Murphey celebrates the fiddler’s talent through the lyrics, singing. But heartbreakingly, news reveals later in the song, the Cherokee fiddler and other street performers no longer play music anymore. Now street performers, like cowboys and Cherokees, have faded away into history.www.countrythangdaily.com
