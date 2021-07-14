Johnny Lee’s Cherokee Fiddle Takes Us Back To The Old Times

Today, just about everyone has a camera as well as a platform on which to share photos and videos. At the same time, we get to witness many of our favorite stars’ lives unfold before us. Many of us joke that we’re glad that wasn’t the case when we were young. We can hide our youthful antics safely away in our memories. However, it’s hard to imagine all of the great moments we could have witnessed if social media was around back in the 70s and 80s or before. Luckily, Marty Stuart was one of the few people who kept a video camera on hand at all times back in the day.