Treetop Dining And Wellness Through Art: What’s New At Royal Mansour Marrakech

Marrakech’s famous (and frenetic) medina is a test of navigational skills, but it’s well worth visiting the winding alleyways and narrow market stalls. The lauded El Fenn, a hotel near the souks, has recently added new suites to its series of 12 interconnected riads (or traditional Moroccan homes), along with a new bar and add-ons to the spa. The Oberoi Marrakech, which debuted right before the pandemic, offers a respite, seated on a 28-acre estate dotted with citrus trees and courtyards with reflecting pools. Elsewhere, world-renowned chef Jean-Georges has opened two restaurants—one serving East Asian food and the other boasting some of the best pizza in the city—in the newly renovated La Mamounia, the almost century-old palace hotel frequented by Sir Winston Churchill, for whom the property’s iconic bar is named. —Diandra Barnwell.