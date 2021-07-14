Missed The Bank Rally? 9 Stocks Give You Another Shot: Analysts
S&P 500 financial stocks are turning into real moneymakers — just ask Warren Buffett. But if you missed out, you might still have a shot to make bank. Nine large and regional banks in the S&P 500, including Citigroup (C), KeyCorp (KEY) and Regions Financial (RF), will be worth at least 15% more in 12 months than they are now, analysts say. That's based on an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.www.investors.com
Comments / 0