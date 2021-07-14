Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2023 Kia Sportage - A Crossover For The Masses

Top Speed
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sportage is one of the longest-running nameplates in Kia’s history. It has been around since 1993 and is entering its fifth generation as it nears its three-decade anniversary. The new Sportage comes with a plethora of changes. It looks a lot smarter than the current model, is underpinned on a new architecture, and will be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Kia will also add a new trim on the fifth-gen Sportage. At this point, not a lot of detail is revealed, but we should hear more of it when it arrives in late 2021 or early 2022.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Cr V#Design#Kia Sportage Exterior#N3#Opposites United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carscrossroadstoday.com

Best Used Cars Under $15,000 For 2021

It’s possible to stroll down to a dealer today and drive home in a brand new base-model Chevrolet Spark for less than $15,000. It’s cheap and cheerful, and comes in cool colors like “Passion Fruit,” but it’s also a tiny machine with crank windows and no active safety features. But for the same amount of cash can also buy you a vast array of used cars that are bigger, faster, flashier and come with more features.
Buying CarsNewsweek

Best-Selling SUVs in the US in 2021

There's a type of SUV for nearly everyone on this list. In the first half of 2021, inventory shortages and shoppers ravenously looking for a new vehicle have shaken up the best-selling SUVs landscape but the most popular models in America are still the ones that first come to mind - the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. Halfway into 2022, automakers have already announced nine models headed toward indefinite retirement. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity are getting booted to make room for more electrified lineups in the future.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Kia Stinger Dead in 2022: Report

Kia sold six Tellurides for every Stinger in the U.S. last year. Despite it being a genuinely great car, this is not the first time the future of the Kia Stinger has been in doubt. Late last year, Kia Australia reportedly told the press that it "had no guidance on whether the Kia Stinger sports sedan will enter a second generation or be discontinued." Now, though, one Korean motoring outlet sounds quite certain that the Stinger will be gone pretty soon.
Carsmotor1.com

2022 Kia Sportage shows wild styling in first real images

The fifth-generation Sportage has gone on sale at home in South Korea, and to mark the occasion, Kia has dropped an extended photo gallery of its all-new compact crossover. Ever since its debut in early June, the Hyundai Tucson's sister model has generated quite the controversy with its unconventional design. It's the moment of truth as real photos of the NQ5-generation model have now been published.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

First Images Of The 2023 Kia Telluride Emerge

Kia is one of our favorite automakers at the moment, and we're not alone. The company is enjoying its best sales year ever, and we expect that popularity to only increase if the spy shots of a mid-engined sports car show what we hope is a new product offering from the Korean automaker. While we're on the subject of spy shots, we've just come across a video of the next Kia Telluride parked under loads of canvas camouflage. Fortunately, there are still quite a few details we can pick up from the imagery.
Buying CarsAutoExpress

Vauxhall Mokka-e vs Kia e-Niro

In many ways, electric cars are just better than petrol or diesel alternatives. They’re smoother, quieter and easier to drive, and although some buyers won’t find the range or charging infrastructure adequate just yet, both of these factors are improving by the day. EV fans aspire to own a Tesla...
CarsTop Speed

2021 Kia K5 GT-Line - Driven

When opting for the AWD model might not be the best move - unless you actually need AWD. After two decades and four generations in U.S., Kia has decided to globally rebrand the Optima as the K5 – a name it had be using for the Optima in the Korean market since 2010. With the name change came a much sportier exterior, a simple yet attractive interior, and a pair of engines that split the difference between great fuel economy and great performance – you can have one or the other. In early 2021, we had the opportunity to spend a week with the more economical K5 with a 1.6-liter inline-four that was good for 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. Fast forward a few months, and Kia graced us with the K5 GT-Line AWD, which comes at a $1,600 premium over the FWD model plus a few extra standard goodies, including a special “Snow Mode.” Is it necessary to have a K5 with AWD, though?
CarsCarscoops

2022 Kia EV6: Take A Detailed Tour Around The Striking Electric Crossover

The all-electric Kia EV6 has all the ingredients to be an excellent EV and in this video from Carfection, we get a great tour of some of the car’s lesser-known details. The interior of the EV6 is particularly interesting. Kia has designed a cabin unlike any other in its range, equipping the car with a large digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch TFT curved infotainment screen. However, the most interesting component found within the EV6 is the floating center console.
CarsAutoGuide.com

Chevrolet Corvette vs Porsche 718 Boxster vs Toyota Supra: Sports Car Shootout

With a Boxster’s low nose filling the rearview mirror, and the unmistakable tail of a Supra ahead, I half-expect the Stealers Wheel classic tune to start playing on the radio of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Alright, I certainly don’t feel “stuck” driving this drop-top version of the current AutoGuide...
Buying CarsCleanTechnica

Kia Soul EV Not Coming To US

Yesterday, I was driving on the highway in Connecticut when I came across a newer Kia Soul in red. I have always liked those cars and Kia has made them more and more appealing since they first appeared in 2008. Maybe it was the kicky and oh so cute hamster commercials that endeared the Soul to me.
CarsAutoblog

Kia Stinger rumored to get the axe next year

What do the Pontiac G8, Chevrolet SS and Kia Stinger have in common? They all were deliciously potent and near-universally-lauded rear-wheel-drive sedans that didn't sell as well as hoped and were dogged by death knells soon after hitting the market. Unlike the GM sedans, the Stinger's still very much with us, but perhaps not for much longer. According to the Korean Car Blog, "local industry sources" allege Kia gave its South Korean plants their 2022 production schedules. The document apparently indicated the Sohari facility where all Stingers are built will be retooled to assemble electrified vehicles like the Kia Carnival Hybrid at the beginning of Q2, and by the end of Q2, the Stinger will retire to the grave to make way.
Buying Carswuwm.com

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD Review

Choices are rife in the mid-size crossover/SUV market and Kia is not making it any easier. The fourth generation Sorento is another fine offering from the South Korean car maker, this one offering a third row seat to tempt buyers away from its kissin’ cousin, the Hyundai Santa Fe, reviewed here recently.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Kia EV6 Will Have Some Cool Trim Names

Kia has made the most of its recent success and is building on them with more new models. One of the most important of these is the Kia EV6, a car that is in incredibly high demand. Even the pricier First Edition model (which comes with a free Apple Watch, by the way), sold out in a single day.
Carsarcamax.com

Auto review: Here's a last look at the 2021 Mazda 6 as it slinks toward sedan extinction

Don't make me the bad guy. I care about extinction. I've adopted manatees and whales, donated to help giant pandas and black rhinos. But I have a hard time caring that midsize sedans are an endangered species. This makes me an outlier among auto writers who can be accused of overvaluing characteristics like acceleration and skid pad ratings versus passenger space and ease of entry, even in vehicles for which Jobs 1-4 are carrying families and groceries reliably and in comfort.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Japanese Drifting Legend Shows How To Drive The Toyota GR 86 And Subaru BRZ

We breathed a sigh of relief when the Toyota 86 (now badged as the GR 86) and Subaru BRZ were revived for a new generation after rumors that both sports cars were being canned. Affordable rear-wheel drive sports cars are a rare breed these days, and the new Toyota GR 86 and Subaru BRZ improve on their predecessors in every way. Sure, there are more powerful sports cars, but the GR 86 and are BRZ are designed for pure driving fun thanks to their rear-wheel-drive setups, punchy powertrains, and lightweight construction.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Honda Civic Sedan vs. 2021 Toyota Corolla Comparison Test: Not Even Close

Honda Civic versus Toyota Corolla is one of the most entrenched rivalries in the automotive marketplace. The two small cars are vitally important not only to their makers but also to millions of Americans who depend on them for straightforward, reliable transportation. An all-new redesign of either is rightly expected to upend the compact car segment, which is still strong despite the popularity of SUVs, and neither company wants to get its car wrong. Bringing them together for a comparison test ought to presage a knock-down, drag-out fight, but the 2022 Honda Civic Touring is so much better than the 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE it isn't even funny.
Carstecheblog.com

This Isn’t a 1969 Ford Mustang, Just a Heavily Modified 2009 Hyundai Accent

At first glance, this vehicle looks like a real 1969 Ford Mustang, but upon closer inspection, you still may not realize it’s just a heavily modified 2009 Hyundai Accent. Since the latter isn’t the same size as the original muscle car, the proportions are slightly off, especially its width, but we’re certain that this will fool most non automobile enthusiasts on the road. Unfortunately, it probably doesn’t have a Windsor V8 engine. Read more for a short video and additional pictures.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

June's Fastest-Selling Cars Were Two Popular SUVs

More signs are showing the US new car market is maintaining a decent tempo despite the global chip shortage. Data for June, analyzed by iSeeCars, shows new cars in the country were selling about a week faster than in May. The average new car took 41.7 days to sell last month compared to 47.1 days back in May. What hasn’t changed from month to month, however, is the type of the fastest-selling new car.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPD partners with Hyundai, Kia to deter thefts

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has gone straight to the manufacturers, trying to deter car thefts. Hyundai and Kia are providing steering wheel locks for police to distribute to vehicle owners. Car thefts in the city are up nearly 200%. Hyundai and Kia vehicles, in particular, are being targeted;...

Comments / 0

Community Policy