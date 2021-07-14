Cancel
Malaysian Ringgit weakens to 4.20 against USD, lowest since August 2020

 10 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Ringgit weakened past 4.20 against the U.S. dollars on Wednesday for the first time since August 2020, as U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) signals an earlier tapering, and rising domestic COVID-19 cases drag sentiment. At 5:00 p.m. local time, the Ringgit depreciated to 4.2015...

