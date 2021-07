The All-Star Game continues to be a big draw in St. Louis in terms of television viewership compared to the rest of the country, but is on the decline overall. The contest Tuesday in Denver (KTVI, Channel 2 locally), was seen in 8.7% of homes in the market with a TV. That’s according to Nielsen, which tracks viewership, and ranks sixth nationally. That’s after St. Louis was second for three of the previous four games, with the other coming in eighth.