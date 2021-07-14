Cancel
Congress & Courts

Grants for local arts organizations now available through American Rescue Plan

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 10 days ago

Approximately $135 million in funding and competitive grants is now available through the American Rescue Plan, which is intended to help arts organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Rep. Brian Higgins, 40% of the funding will be provided to state, jurisdictional, and regional arts organizations, and the remaining 60% will be awarded through competitive grants to arts and […]

#Arts#The American Rescue Plan
