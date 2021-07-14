Cancel
Ryan’s bill expanding ReCharge NY program becomes law

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 10 days ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a bill sponsored by state Sen. Sean Ryan that increases the amount of low-cost power available to small businesses and nonprofits through the New York Power Authority’s ReCharge NY program. Effective immediately, the amount of power available through the program has risen from 100 to 150 megawatts. NYPA had previously allocated all of […]

