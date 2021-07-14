Ryan’s bill expanding ReCharge NY program becomes law

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan that would help the General Assembly to better track and anticipate state spending became law without the governor’s signature. Act 70 of 2021 enables the PA Independent Fiscal Office or IFO to use dynamic scoring to scrutinize any legislation containing expenditures with a fiscal impact of more than $10 million. Dynamic scoring is an economic forecasting tool that estimates the budgetary impact of a change in government policy or expenditure. Dynamic scoring requires the IFO to consider the probable behavioral responses of taxpayers, businesses, and other persons in response to proposed legislation and include a statement that outlines those assumptions in its revenue estimates. Ryan said dynamic scoring will allow examination of how spending proposals could impact future budgets and our government’s ability to remain solvent.