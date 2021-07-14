Cancel
Tonawanda, NY

Outstanding students, adults recognized by Youth Board

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Tonawanda Youth Board recognized the accomplishments of students and adults who work with youth from across the Ken-Ton community, at its 44th annual awards ceremony. Students recognized as outstanding youth along with their nominating high schools included Erin Donnellon, Kenmore East High School; Emily Cannon, Mount St. Mary Academy; Jacqueline Appenheimer, Cardinal O’Hara High School; Isabella Fusani, […]

