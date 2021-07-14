Outstanding students, adults recognized by Youth Board
The Town of Tonawanda Youth Board recognized the accomplishments of students and adults who work with youth from across the Ken-Ton community, at its 44th annual awards ceremony. Students recognized as outstanding youth along with their nominating high schools included Erin Donnellon, Kenmore East High School; Emily Cannon, Mount St. Mary Academy; Jacqueline Appenheimer, Cardinal O'Hara High School; Isabella Fusani, […]
