2021 Ann Arbor Pride Unveils Lineup As It Seeks to Engage LGBTQ+ Community in New Ways

The organizers of Ann Arbor Pride (AAP) have released the entertainment lineup for this year’s virtual celebration. AAP, which started in 1995 as OUTFest, will take place virtually for the second year in a row on Aug. 7. Viewers will be able to watch all Pride events on AnnArborPride.com as well as on AAP’s Facebook and YouTube pages. This year’s format will allow viewers to easily find the acts they are most interested in seeing.