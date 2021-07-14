Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale Salutes Surfside First Responders

Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOS Food Labs (Doug Banks and Christopher Woods) Cano Health & Hero Wipes (Diamond Wipes) @diamondwipes @iamcanohealth. SouthPromo.com (Jessica Williams) "Our team and partners express our deep gratitude to our First Responder for their Surfside mission and also acknowledge what they do daily to help and protect South Floridians." Market President, Shari Gonzalez continues, "Our prayers continue to be with these men and women, their families, and all impacted by the Surfside tragedy."

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartmedia#First Responder#The First Responders#Southeastern Grocers#Fresco Y Mas#Sos Food Labs#Christian#South Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Direct Relief

Mental Health Support Goes to First Responders of Surfside Condo Collapse

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:14:40. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Spotify. When a condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed last month, killing almost one hundred people, the mental health of survivors and their families was a clear priority. Many experienced unthinkable loss, while others are still missing loved ones who remain unaccounted for. For those responding to the tragedy, the experience has had traumatic impacts, as well.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Fort Lauderdale Airport reopens after bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE — Four hours after someone called in a bomb threat to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward County Sheriff's Office has given the "all clear" to allow people to enter it again. Terminals Two and Three reopened at 12:36 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office reported, after a bomb...
Fort Worth, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Fort Worth residents collect stuffed animals for first responders

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth residents are collecting stuffed animals to help improve the lives of children in their city. The initiative is being organized by Larry Oneal of the Fort Worth Memories Museum and Facebook group in Fort Worth. He thought of the idea while watching TV one day...
Fort Lauderdale, FLarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Elon Musk Wants to Build a Tesla Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale

An underground Tesla tunnel may soon break ground in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The city recently accepted a proposal from Elon Musk’s The Boring Company to build an underground Tesla tunnel. Similar to Musk’s Las Vegas Loop, the Fort Lauderdale tunnel would connect the city’s downtown and the beach for a route of about 3 miles.
Florida StateComplex

Florida Sheriff Wears Enormous Chain Seized During Drug Bust at Press Conference

While giving a press conference about a drug trafficking sting operation this week, a Florida sheriff tried on a seized gold chain and attempted to spit some bars. Detectives in Polk County, Florida arrested 29 people in the 16-month undercover investigation this week, as the Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics detectives and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force made the 29 arrests and issued 3 other warrants regarding trafficking, sale and possession of illegal drugs.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey is getting national attention for her comments over our state’s dead-last ranking for Covid-19 vaccinations. “Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming unvaccinated folks not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” Ivey said Thursday after a business launch in Birmingham.

Comments / 0

Community Policy